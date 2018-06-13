BBC Sport - Iwobi: I still need to learn my Nigerian Shaku Shaku dance moves
Who is Alex Iwobi's favourite team Nigeria roommate?
- From the section Sport Africa
Nigeria's Alex Iwobi features in this summer's World Cup squad. He caught up with BBC Sport Africa and shed light on his greatest career moments, the best and worst roommates in the squad, and even gave us a preview of Nigeria's Shaku Shaku dance routine.
