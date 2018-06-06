BBC Sport - Former Tunisia captain relives greatest moment at World Cup

How Tunisia secured their last World Cup point

Former Tunisia Captain Radhi Jaidi re-enacts his equaliser against Saudi Arabia at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. The 2-2 score-line was the last time Tunisia earned a point at the World Cup - thanks to a stoppage time goal by former defender Jaidi, who is now assistant coach at Premier League side Southampton.

