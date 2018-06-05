BBC Sport - Who does German-born Nigerian Leon Balogun really want to win the World Cup?
Leon Balogun's divided loyalty
- From the section Sport Africa
The German-born Nigeria defender is in the Super Eagles' World Cup squad, and has been telling BBC Sport Africa about his love for both countries. But who would he prefer to win the tournament?
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired