England winger Jadon Sancho is increasingly likely to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, with Borussia Dortmund keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to the Bundesliga. (Sky Germany)
Everton and England Under-21s centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, is on United's list of targets for the next transfer window. (Mail)
Frank Lampard is open to speaking to Rangers about their vacant manager position as the club starts the process of finding a permanent replacement for Michael Beale. (Telegraph)
Argentina legend Lionel Messi, 36, has reportedly decided he will move back to his first club, Newell's Old Boys, when his contract with Inter Miami ends in 2025. (Mirror)
Leeds, Leicester and Burnley have written a joint letter to Everton's prospective new owners, 777 Partners, that they intend to sue the club for £300m if they are found guilty of breaking Premier League spending rules. (Mail)
Chelsea are favourites to sign Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, from Napoli next summer, with Brighton's Evan Ferguson, 18, and Brentford's Ivan Toney, 27, also among their attacking targets. (Caught Offside)
Barcelona will reportedly listen to offers for all first-team players as the club are still operating above the 270m euros (£234m) La Liga-imposed annual spending limit. (Sport - in Spanish)
Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, who has been linked with a move to Inter Miami, could leave Real Madrid as the Spanish club feel the 38-year-old is no longer operating at his best. (Football Espana)
Bayer Leverkusen's Dutch left-back Jeremie Frimpong, 22, is set to sign a new deal with the German club, pushing up the transfer value of a player attracting the attention of Manchester United and Real Madrid. That could also benefit his former club Celtic, who have a 30% sell-on clause. (Daily Record)
