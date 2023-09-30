Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Barcelona and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 35, remains on the list of players the Saudi Pro League wants to sign. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal will continue to monitor Wolves and Portugal forward Pedro Neto with the hope of signing the 23-year-old in the January transfer window. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal also have their eye on 19-year-old Sporting Lisbon and Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande. (Givemesport) external-link

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli says Chelsea failed to sign 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic because they did not make an offer which met the Italian club's valuation. (La Repubblica, via Goal) external-link

West Ham chose not to sign England forward Jesse Lingard, who is a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest, because of the 30-year-old's lack of fitness. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed an interest in 22-year-old Feyenoord and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez. (Fijaches - in Spanish) external-link

The Saudi Arabia football federation has approached leading English Premier League referees including Michael Oliver about officiating in the Saudi Pro League. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign Netherlands forward Donyell Malen, 24, from Borussia Dortmund as he looks for a back-up option for Egypt winger Mohamed Salah, 31. (Bild, via Express) external-link

Bayern Munich are in talks to re-sign former Germany centre-back Jerome Boateng, 35, who is a free agent after leaving Lyon at the end of last season. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Everton are ready to offer England Under-21s defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, a new contract. (Football Insider) external-link

