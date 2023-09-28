Fans were first shocked to see Wally outside Citizens Bank Park but were then stunned to find how friendly the rescue alligator could be

Animals including guide dogs and police horses often provide assistance to fans at sporting events around the world. But what happens when the support being offered at a stadium comes from an alligator?

Yes, you read that correctly - a 5ft-long American reptile being walked on a harness and lead like a regular family pet has been on duty outsude a stadium in the United States.

But, WallyGator - a working emotional support alligator - was reportedly denied entrance into Citizens Bank Park to watch the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the National League East division of Major League Baseball.

Phillies fan Jon McCann highlighted Wally's plight on his Instagram account, showing the gentle giant giving hugs to fans outside the Philadelphia stadium as the home side celebrated a 7-6 play-off victory.

The stadium's policy on support animals states: "Certified service dogs or service dogs in training for guests with special needs are welcome. All other animals are prohibited."

Wally has thousands of followers on social media and is owned by Joie Henney from Pennsylvania, who rescued Wally from Orlando, Florida in 2015.

Henney told Beastly external-link in 2020 that Wally is his "best buddy" and "loves giving kisses", and according to another post by McCann, sleeps in the same bed as his owner.

As well as being a baseball fan, Henney says Wally has helped him "dramatically improve" the deep depression he had been experiencing before his reptile pal came along.

"I've never met an alligator that will not bite you," Henney told CBS Evening News external-link last year. "You fool around the head like this (Joe puts his hand in Wally's mouth), their instinct is to grab you [with their teeth] - but he does not do it.

"You can reach in and rub his tongue, he refuses to close his mouth, but we don't know why," added Henney. Which is a relief, as Wally has an estimated bite of 3000 pounds per square inch.

So it seems the only way Wally will be allowed entry to an MLB game anytime soon is to grow some fur and start barking like a dog. Until then, he'll have to cheer on the Phillies from home.