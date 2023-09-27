Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and Xabi Alonso of Bayer Leverkusen are contenders to replace Carlo Ancelotti should he leave Real Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish) external-link

There is a feeling within Manchester United that the relationship between manager Erik ten Hag and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, is beyond repair. (The i) external-link

Saudi Arabian clubs will lead the chase for Victor Osimhen ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea should the 24-year-old Nigeria striker push to leave Napoli in January. (Mail) external-link

Sevilla have been tracking midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, 20, but Manchester United are planning to open contract talks with the Tunisia international soon to keep him at Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester United are also planning talks with manager Erik ten Hag over a new contract (90Min) external-link

Chelsea are in the market for a new left-back, with Inter Milan's 25-year-old Italy international Federico Dimarco and AC Milan's France defender Theo Hernandez, 25, on their shortlist. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Sheffield United have spoken to former boss Chris Wilder over the possibility of replacing Paul Heckingbottom for a second spell in charge. (Football Insider) external-link

Roma are considering a January move for Tottenham's 29-year-old England defender Eric Dier. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Everton's financial future could be in doubt if a takeover by US-based investment firm 777 Partners is not approved. (Guardian) external-link

777 Partners is confident of passing the Premier League owners and directors' test, and has begun dialogue with Everton fan groups to try to ease supporter concerns about its proposed takeover. (The i) external-link

Newcastle ended their shirt deal with kit manufacturer Castore early over concerns about the quality of their merchandise. (Telegraph- subscription required) external-link

