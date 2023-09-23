Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England forward Ivan Toney is ready to leave Brentford in January. The club are willing to let the 27-year-old, who is serving an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association betting rules, leave if their £60m valuation is met. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are all monitoring the possibility of a loan move for Paris St-Germain and France winger Ousmane Dembele. The 26-year-old only joined the French champions in the summer from Barcelona. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Newcastle and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has verbally agreed a new contract extension with the 25-year-old set to extend his current deal to 2028. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United tried to part-exchange several players, including 26-year-old Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek and 30-year-old Brazil midfielder Fred, as a way of offsetting the cost of signing Rasmus Hojlund. But Atalanta were only interested in cash for the 20-year-old Dane. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Van de Beek has attracted interest from Villarreal after falling out of favour at Manchester United. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

United have also started talks with Tunisia midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, 20, over a new contract. (Sunday Express) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is open to selling a stake of up to 25% in the club. (Sunday Times) external-link

Everton will try to renegotiate the terms of 27-year-old England midfielder Dele Alli's transfer from Tottenham with Spurs set to receive £10m when he surpasses 20 appearances for Everton. But the Toffees' financial situation could force them to open talks. (Sunday Express) external-link

West Brom are reportedly stepping up their search for a new owner, with Chinese businessman Guochuan Lai looking to sell before the end of the year. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Chelsea and Bayern Munich remain interested in signing England and Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 25, who has lost his place as the Gunners' number one. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

However, Ramsdale is not in a rush to make any decisions over his future. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all ready to make bids for Brentford and Scotland full-back Aaron Hickey, 21. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Brighton and Republic of Ireland forward Evan Ferguson decided that staying with the Seagulls was better for his development than moving to Manchester United after the club showed interest for the 18-year-old in the summer. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain are interested in Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo, 22, to counter the Spanish giants' pursuit of their France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24. (Football Transfers external-link )

Real are also interested in signing Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies, 22, from Bayern Munich. (Football Transfers external-link )

