Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has revealed the club have a buy-back clause to re-sign England striker Harry Kane, 30, should he leave Bayern Munich. (Football.London)
Kane would have waited until next summer to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer from Spurs if he had been given assurances over a move to Old Trafford. (Mail)
Real Madrid had put in a £60m bid for Kane before the England captain moved to Bayern Munich this summer while Paris St-Germain also made an approach. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says he would consider selling England striker Ivan Toney, 27, in January if the price was right. (Sky Sports)
Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Toney with Brentford willing to let the player leave for a fee of £60m. (Mirror)
Arsenal sent scouts to Reading's EFL Trophy match against Exeter on Tuesday with the Gunners interested in 18-year-old English forward Caylan Vickers and 18-year-old New Zealand defender Tyler Bindon. (Express)
Arsenal are also interested in 19-year-old English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund. (Fichajes via Daily Star)
Boca Juniors are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Argentine defender Valentin Barco, 19, despite interest from Brighton. (90min)
Aston Villa are in talks to give English defender Ezri Konsa, 25, a new contract. (Mail)
Barcelona have shown interest in Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren with the 18-year-old Belgian tipped to be the next Sergio Busquets. (90min)
Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold held a Zoom meeting with staff at the club to address unhappiness over a variety of issues this season. (Telegraph - subscription required)
AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale met with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, over a potential boardroom role for the retired ex-Sweden forward. (Football Italia)
Former Chelsea captain John Terry, 42, is part of a group interested in buying a 10% stake in the club with co-controlling owner Todd Boehly open to new investment. (Telegraph - subscription required)
West Ham forward Michail Antonio, 33, is keen to stay at the London Stadium and wants to sign a new contract with the club. (Football Insider)
La Liga sides Real Betis and Valencia are both interested in signing Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, who is still a free agent after he was released by Manchester United in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)
Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will terminate an agreement with the Bundesliga club which will see him give up £17m in order to take charge of the German national team. (Bild - in German)
