Monday's gossip: James, Williams, Ekitike, Gloukh, Gallagher, Morata

It would take a "ridiculous" offer for Chelsea to consider selling reported Real Madrid target Reece James because the England right-back, 23, is under contract until 2028. (Football Insider)external-link

Aston Villa have joined Liverpool and Barcelona in looking to sign Athletic Bilbao's 21-year-old Spain winger Nico Williams, who is out of contract next summer. (Diario AS - in Spanish)external-link

West Ham and Crystal Palace could reignite their interest in Paris St-Germain's French striker Hugo Ekitike, 21, in January. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool are monitoring Red Bull Salzburg's 19-year-old attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who is now a regular for Israel. (Sun)external-link

Tottenham target Conor Gallagher could change his stance on his club future and decide to quit Chelsea if the England midfielder, 23, loses his place in the starting line-up once the team's injury problems ease. (Football Insider)external-link

Roma are considering whether to proceed with a bid to sign Spain striker Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid after holding talks with the 30-year-old's agent. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Italy striker Ciro Immobile, 33, is expected to stay with Lazio, despite receiving offers from Saudi clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Wehda. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)external-link

Former Germany coach Joachim Low is among the leading candidates to replace fellow German Stefan Kuntz as Turkey coach. (DHA - in Turkish)external-link

Turkey's football federation has opened talks with former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella, who ended a two-year spell in charge of Turkish side Adana Demirspor in June, about succeeding Kuntz. (Nicolo Schira)external-link

