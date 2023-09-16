Sunday's gossip: Sancho, Partey, Ronaldo, Gnonto, Pogba, Williams
Barcelona are interested in a move for Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, amid his Old Trafford exile. (Sport - in Spanish)
Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, might be sold in January with Juventus a potential destination. (Football Insider)
Sheffield United are targeting a move for former manager Chris Wilder as a replacement for Paul Heckingbottom, following defeat by Tottenham on Saturday. (Mail)
Arsenal are close to agreeing a new four-year contract with Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 24, worth more than £200,000 a week. (Football Insider)
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, is suing former club Juventus for £17m in wages that were left pending during the Covid pandemic. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Everton are still keen to sign Leeds and Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, 19, after failing with bids in the summer. (Football Insider)
Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will battle it out to hire former Spain midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso as manager next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Luka Modric's first professional club Dinamo Zagreb will attempt to re-sign the Croatia midfielder, 38, from Real Madrid in January. (90min)
France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, could have his Juventus contract cancelled depending on the result of an investigation into a failed doping test. (Fabrizio Romano)
Conor Gallagher is currently happy at Chelsea, although Tottenham are planning to come back in for the England midfielder, 23, in January. (Football Insider)
Everton's takeover by 777 Partners could come under threat after an investigation was launched following concerns raised about the firm's investment in British basketball. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Barcelona have not yet discussed a contract extension with former Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong, 26, with the Netherlands midfielder's current deal running to 2026. (Marca - in Spanish)
Athletic Bilbao are confident Nico Williams will sign a new deal, despite Barcelona having expressed an interest in signing the 21-year-old Spain winger, who is out of contract next summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen on Williams. (Football Transfers)
