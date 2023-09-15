Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Jadon Sancho is open to leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window if the England winger, 23, remains marooned at the club until the New Year. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Erik ten Hag will not back down over his demand for an apology, in both private and public, from Sancho for saying the United manager has not told the truth. (ESPN) external-link

West Ham were unable to agree a deal for Hugo Ekitike during the summer transfer window but the French striker, 21, is set to quit Paris St-Germain in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich could revisit a move for Chelsea's English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, in the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Boca Juniors are preparing to offer a new contract to Manchester City target Valentin Barco which would make the Argentine left-back, 19, one of the highest paid players at the club. (Diario AS - in Spanish) external-link

City "came with everything" in a bid to sign Lamine Yamal this summer, before the 16-year-old winger made his breakthrough with Barcelona and Spain this season. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Nice's France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 23, has said he didn't want to join Manchester United in the summer because he 'didn't want to make a mistake'. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Everton's director of football Kevin Thelwell submitted three different player recruitment plans to their new owners but the response was so cold that it has sparked concern among senior club figures about their interest in team investment. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are not close to any deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie, 21, despite reports stating otherwise. (FootballTransfers) external-link

Arsenal are confident of agreeing a contract extension with Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 24. (ESPN) external-link

The Gunners also want to extend England defender Ben White's contract despite the 25-year-old still having three years to run on his current deal. (Metro external-link )

After completing a move from Borussia Dortmund to Anderlecht, Thorgan Hazard has asked his 32-year-old brother Eden, who is still a free agent after leaving Real Madrid, to follow him in making a return to their native Belgium. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

