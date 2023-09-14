Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea and England defender Reece James, 23, has been earmarked by Real Madrid as a long-term replacement for Spain's Dani Carvajal, 31. James signed a six-year contract with the Blues in 2022. (Diario AS - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle to sign Boca Juniors' highly-rated 19-year-old Valentin Barco who predominantly plays at left-back. (German Garcia Grova on X) external-link

Arsenal and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 24, and England defender Ben White, 25, are set to commit their long-term futures to the Gunners by signing new contracts. (football.london) external-link

Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri is wanted by Besiktas on loan after the Turkish side recently had a permanent deal rejected for the Tunisia midfielder, 20. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, needs to look at himself if he wants to salvage his career with the Red Devils after his fall-out with boss Erik ten Hag, says ex-United midfielder Gordon Strachan. (Mirror) external-link

Former England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, continues to train with West Ham but has received offers from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and MLS since leaving Nottingham Forest. (90min) external-link

Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, could still make a move to Bayern Munich despite signing a contract extension with Fulham. (Bild - in German) external-link

Former Chelsea and Bosnia-Herzegovina keeper Asmir Begovic, 36, has labelled his old club a "mid table squad" and adds: "What has happened at Chelsea Football Club? It just beggars belief." (Byline podcast) external-link

Liverpool have no intention of terminating Thiago Alcantara's contract to enable the Spain midfielder, 32, to secure a move to Turkey. (Football Insider) external-link

Turkish side Trabzonspor want to sign Thiago on a three-year deal. (Tavkim) external-link

Istanbul Basaksehir have agreed a loan deal to sign Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 25, from Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Konyaspor have reached an agreement in principle with former England winger Andros Townsend, 32, after he left Everton this summer. (Ajansspor - in Turkish) external-link

Saudi side Al-Shabab have opened talks with former Chelsea and England defender John Terry over a coaching role. (Nicolo Schira) external-link

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is holding out for an offer from a Champions League club after being sounded out by Rangers to replace Michael Beale. (Football Insider) external-link

Adana Demirspor are in talks over re-signing former Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 33, from Swiss club Sion. (Ajansspor - in Turkish) external-link

