Thursday's gossip: Toney, Maguire, Partey, Salah, Van de Beek, Potter, Shelvey

Chelsea are keen on Brentford's England striker Ivan Toney, who is serving an eight-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules. The 27-year-old is not allowed to play until 17 January 2024, but can return to training this weekend. (football.london)external-link

Juventus are lining up Arsenal's 30-year-old Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey as a potential replacement for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, whose contract could be terminated if he is found to have breached anti-doping rules. (La Repubblica - in Italian)external-link

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 30, was "very close" to joining West Ham in a £30m deal this summer, says Hammers coach Kevin Nolan. (Talksport)external-link

Former Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson says he will not be surprised if Mohamed Salah, 31, leaves Anfield for Saudi Arabia. Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this month. (Liverpool Echo)external-link

Nottingham Forest's former England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 31, is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor before Friday's deadline. Shelvey only joined Forest from Newcastle on a two-and-half-year contract at the end of January. Meanwhile, Forest's Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, 25, is also close to leaving the club. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, 56, has ruled out becoming Germany boss following the sacking of Hansi Flick. German Klopp, 56, has been in charge at Anfield since 2015. (Sportschau)external-link

Clubs in Turkey and Qatar are being sounded out as Manchester United look to offload Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26. (90min)external-link

However, it now seems likely former Ajax player Van de Beek will be staying at Old Trafford until January. (Mirror)external-link

Manchester United and Turkey midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, 20, is wanted on loan by Besiktas. The transfer window in Turkey closes on Friday. (Mirror)external-link

Former Chelsea and Belgium winger Eden Hazard is considering retirement at the age of 32 after being released by Real Madrid. (CaughtOffside - subscription required)external-link

Ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, 48, has reportedly turned down managing Lyon in France and Rangers in Scotland. (Sun)external-link

