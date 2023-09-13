Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are keen on Brentford's England striker Ivan Toney, who is serving an eight-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules. The 27-year-old is not allowed to play until 17 January 2024, but can return to training this weekend. (football.london) external-link

Juventus are lining up Arsenal's 30-year-old Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey as a potential replacement for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 30, whose contract could be terminated if he is found to have breached anti-doping rules. (La Repubblica - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 30, was "very close" to joining West Ham in a £30m deal this summer, says Hammers coach Kevin Nolan. (Talksport) external-link

Former Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson says he will not be surprised if Mohamed Salah, 31, leaves Anfield for Saudi Arabia. Liverpool rejected a £150m bid from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad this month. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Nottingham Forest's former England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 31, is close to joining Turkish club Rizespor before Friday's deadline. Shelvey only joined Forest from Newcastle on a two-and-half-year contract at the end of January. Meanwhile, Forest's Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis, 25, is also close to leaving the club. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, 56, has ruled out becoming Germany boss following the sacking of Hansi Flick. German Klopp, 56, has been in charge at Anfield since 2015. (Sportschau) external-link

Clubs in Turkey and Qatar are being sounded out as Manchester United look to offload Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26. (90min) external-link

However, it now seems likely former Ajax player Van de Beek will be staying at Old Trafford until January. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United and Turkey midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, 20, is wanted on loan by Besiktas. The transfer window in Turkey closes on Friday. (Mirror) external-link

Former Chelsea and Belgium winger Eden Hazard is considering retirement at the age of 32 after being released by Real Madrid. (CaughtOffside - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter, 48, has reportedly turned down managing Lyon in France and Rangers in Scotland. (Sun) external-link

Thursday's Guardian Sport