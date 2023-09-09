Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Borussia Dortmund plan to launch a fresh move in January to re-sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, 23, if he fails to make peace with manager Erik ten Hag. (Sun) external-link

Arsenal are planning to continue talks with Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 24, over a new contract at the club. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Real Madrid are interested in signing 23-year-old Argentina striker Julian Alvarez from Manchester City. (Fichajes, via Goal) external-link

Saudi Pro League director of football Michael Emenalo has said the league will "close no doors" in its pursuit of Liverpool and Egypt winger Mohamed Salah, 31. (Sky Sports) external-link

Al-Ittihad looked at Tottenham and Brazil striker Richarlison as an alternative to Salah after their £150m bid for the Liverpool forward was turned down. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, 27, has said football authorities need to take control of the exodus of players to the Saudi Pro League. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea are looking into strengthening their centre-forward options in the January transfer window with two 27-year-old England strikers - Brentford's Ivan Toney and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins - and RB Leipzig and Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 20, all targets. (Givemesport) external-link

Manchester City enquired about Barcelona and Spain defender Alejandro Balde, 19, earlier this summer but didn't make an offer, as he prepares to sign a new contract until 2028. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Ukraine 1-1 England England attack did not quite click - Southgate

Scotland's charge to the brink of Euro 2024 qualification could persuade Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes, 25, to change his international allegiance away from England to join Steve Clarke's squad. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Paris Saint-Germain and Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, 29, has agreed to join Qatari sde Al-Ahli SC (Hadrien Grenier - in French) external-link

Newcastle will open talks with Switzerland defender Fabian Schar, 31, over a new contract at St James' Park. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool are lining up a move for Fluminense and Brazil midfielder Andre, 20, in the January transfer window. (ESPN, via Football 365) external-link

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger rejected the chance to sign Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, who is now valued at around £100m, in 2016 before the now 25-year-old joined Real Madrid from Penarol. (Mirror) external-link

Bournemouth may be forced to sell 24-year-old English defender Lloyd Kelly, who is interesting Tottenham, as his contract expires next summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Watford and Burnley striker Andre Gray, 32, is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh on a free transfer after his contract with Greek club Aris Salonika was cancelled by mutual consent. (Mail) external-link

Sunday Telegraph back page