Last updated on .From the section Gossip

England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, will look to leave Manchester United after talks with Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag are understood to have resulted in the pair failing to settle their differences. (Star) external-link

Manchester United are considering a shock move for former Ajax, Aston Villa and Everton winger Anwar El Ghazi, with the 28-year-old Dutchman a free agent after leaving PSV Eindhoven. (Mail) external-link

Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann and ex-Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal are on a shortlist to succeed the sacked Hansi Flick as Germany boss. (Mirror) external-link

Nagelsmann is considered the favourite for the role but is still under contract with Bayern Munich, who could ask the German FA for a fee for the 36-year-old. (Bild - in German) external-link

Ex-Manchester United boss Van Gaal said he was "honoured" to be linked with the post but added "no foreigner has ever been selected for the post of national coach in Germany". (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Former Bayern Munich and Fulham boss Felix Magath believes he has the credentials to become Germany manager. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Mystery star Can you name the Premier League player?

Manchester United, who rejected a bid from Arsenal for keeper Mary Earps, do not intend to sell the England international before the Women's Super League transfer deadline on Thursday, despite the 30-year-old's contract running out next June. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea fear new midfield signing Romeo Lavia, 19, will be out for six weeks after the Belgium international injured his ankle during training. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal defender Gabriel eased fears that he could be injured after he trained with his Brazil team-mates, with the 25-year-old having come off in his country's win against Bolivia last Friday. (Standard) external-link

Arsenal had a £30m bid for Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, 19, rejected in the summer but will try to sign the Ivory Coast international against next year. (Record, via Metro) external-link

The back page of The i Newspaper