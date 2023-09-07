Friday's gossip: Sancho, Potter, Rooney, Pepe, Kvaratskhelia, Reed, Kelly
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was a late target for Al-Ettifaq before the Saudi Pro League window closed on Thursday as they tried to sign the 23-year-old England international on loan. (CBS Sports)
Al-Ettifaq failed to land Sancho as Manchester United wanted to put a £50m obligation to buy the player in the deal. (Mail)
Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter, 48, has turned down the chance to replace Laurent Blanc at French club Lyon. (90 Min)
Lyon are set to consider ex-Wolves and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, and Lille manager Paulo Fonseca for the role. (Sky Sports)
Former England striker Wayne Rooney, 37, is a possible candidate for Birmingham City if current boss John Eustace, who has been linked with Swansea and Rangers, leaves the club. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Arsenal hope they can agree a move for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe to move to Turkey, with Besiktas and Trabzonspor said to be interested in the 28-year-old. (Evening Standard)
Chelsea had a £23m bid for Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa rejected by Club Brugge on transfer deadline day and will face increased competition for the 18-year-old in the future as he is being watched by at least 20 other clubs. (Evening Standard)
England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, was set to play for West Ham in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich, with the Hammers considering whether to offer a contract to the former Manchester United player. (Mail)
Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent says the 22-year-old Georgia international is happy at the Serie A side and that "we never talked about wanting to change club". (CalcioNapoli24, via Football Italia)
Fulham are in talks with English midfielder Harrison Reed over a new contract, with the Cottagers having rejected a £3m bid by Wolves for the 28-year-old late in the transfer window. (Evening Standard)
Bournemouth rejected a late £20m bid for English defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer and Tottenham Hotspur could be joined by Liverpool and Newcastle United in wanting to sign the 24-year-old in January. (90 Min)
