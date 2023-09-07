Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho was a late target for Al-Ettifaq before the Saudi Pro League window closed on Thursday as they tried to sign the 23-year-old England international on loan. (CBS Sports) external-link

Al-Ettifaq failed to land Sancho as Manchester United wanted to put a £50m obligation to buy the player in the deal. (Mail) external-link

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter, 48, has turned down the chance to replace Laurent Blanc at French club Lyon. (90 Min) external-link

Lyon are set to consider ex-Wolves and Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, and Lille manager Paulo Fonseca for the role. (Sky Sports) external-link

Former England striker Wayne Rooney, 37, is a possible candidate for Birmingham City if current boss John Eustace, who has been linked with Swansea and Rangers, leaves the club. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal hope they can agree a move for Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe to move to Turkey, with Besiktas and Trabzonspor said to be interested in the 28-year-old. (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea had a £23m bid for Norwegian winger Antonio Nusa rejected by Club Brugge on transfer deadline day and will face increased competition for the 18-year-old in the future as he is being watched by at least 20 other clubs. (Evening Standard) external-link

England attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, was set to play for West Ham in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Ipswich, with the Hammers considering whether to offer a contract to the former Manchester United player. (Mail) external-link

Napoli winger Kvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent says the 22-year-old Georgia international is happy at the Serie A side and that "we never talked about wanting to change club". (CalcioNapoli24, via Football Italia) external-link

Fulham are in talks with English midfielder Harrison Reed over a new contract, with the Cottagers having rejected a £3m bid by Wolves for the 28-year-old late in the transfer window. (Evening Standard) external-link

Bournemouth rejected a late £20m bid for English defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer and Tottenham Hotspur could be joined by Liverpool and Newcastle United in wanting to sign the 24-year-old in January. (90 Min) external-link

