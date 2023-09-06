Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad are ready to lodge a £200m bid for Liverpool's Egypt star Mohamed Salah, 31, but fear time is running out before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Former England and Chelsea defender John Terry, 42, is on the verge of joining Saudi side Al-Shabab FC to make his managerial breakthrough. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, faces a playing exile until January with the France international having shown no inclination to go despite Spurs receiving offers for the player. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham and England defender Eric Dier has held talks with chairman Daniel Levy after being frozen out by boss Ange Postecoglou. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool tried to swap Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez, 24, for Joao Felix before the Portugal attacker, 23, joined Barcelona from Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo) external-link

Bayern Munich are set to launch a fresh bid for Fulham's Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, in January. (Standard) external-link

Former Manchester City captain lkay Gundogan, 32, has admitted that he snubbed interest from Arsenal and other suitors this summer because playing for Barcelona was the German midfielder's "childhood dream". (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea's 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill has revealed that ex-Brighton team-mate and former Liverpool star Adam Lallana convinced him to sign a new contract and remain at Stamford Bridge under manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Mail) external-link

France forward Antoine Griezmann, 32, is set to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season and join Lionel Messi in heading to Major League Soccer. (Sport, via Mail) external-link

Chelsea have held talks with the Saudi state airline Riyadh Air over becoming the club's new front-of-shirt sponsor. (Times - subscription needed) external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is ready to give up on a £68.6m loyalty bonus in his Paris St-Germain contract, but has again made clear to the club that he will not sign a new deal. (90min) external-link

Former Real Madrid and Chelsea star Eden Hazard, 32, has dropped a hint that retirement is edging closer in a new documentary series on the Belgian national team. (Mail) external-link

