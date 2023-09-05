Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are monitoring in-form Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, 18, in the belief the Republic of Ireland forward can play alongside Erling Haaland. (inews) external-link

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, is reportedly open to the idea of joining Liverpool next summer as he looks for a 2024 departure from Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have opened talks about extending right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka's contract after the Englishman, 25, impressed boss Erik ten Hag with his progress this year. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool were willing to swap Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez, 24, for Portugal winger Joao Felix this summer but the 23-year-old snubbed the Reds, Manchester United and Aston Villa to force through a loan move to Barcelona from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

The two main bidders in the Manchester United takeover race say they have not been told the club will be taken off the market despite a £600m drop in the Red Devils' share price. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea and England forward Raheem Sterling, 28, will not retire from international football despite again being omitted from Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Everton and Jamaica winger Demarai Gray, 27, is expected to leave Goodison Park to sign a four-year deal with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham are locked in a battle with Turkish clubs Galatasaray and Fenerbahce to sign 30-year-old free agent Jesse Lingard, the former Manchester United and England midfielder. (Football Insider) external-link

Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, 23, turned down a £25m move from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool and joined Napoli instead because he will get more game time at the Serie A champions. (Tipsbladet - in Danish) external-link

Chelsea want full-back Ian Maatsen to sign a new long-term deal at Stamford Bridge after the 21-year-old Dutchman turned down a £31m transfer deadline-day move to former loan club Burnley. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Jorginho's agent says the Italy midfielder, 31, will stay at Arsenal despite interest from Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig, where the transfer window remains open until 15 September. (Tutto Mercato - in Italian) external-link

Frenchman Christophe Galtier, 57, sacked by Paris St-Germain in July despite winning the Ligue 1 title, is set to return to management by replacing Hernan Crespo as boss of Qatari side Al-Duhail. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

