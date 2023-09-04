Last updated on .From the section Gossip

A Saudi Arabian delegation is in England to make one last push to persuade Liverpool to sell Mohamed Salah for £200m before Thursday, with the belief the 31-year-old Egypt forward is open to joining Al-Ittihad. (Mail) external-link

Besiktas are close to finalising a deal for Arsenal and Ivory Coast winger Nicolas Pepe, 28, for a nominal fee. (90min) external-link

England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, will be frozen out at Manchester United this season unless he finds an escape route in Saudi Arabia, says the club's former defender Rio Ferdinand. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Former Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 37, rejected a last-ditch transfer offer from Manchester United before sealing a return to Sevilla. (Sun) external-link

West Ham are expected to make a short-term contract offer to England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, during the international break. (Mail) external-link

Al-Ettifaq are hoping to sign Everton and Jamaica winger, Demarai Gray, 27, with the player keen to leave Goodison Park. (90min) external-link

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles, 29, is a target for Saudi Pro League side Al-Shabab. The English defender has slipped down the pecking order at St James' Park and could be tempted by the offer of first-team football. (TEAMtalk) external-link

Anderlecht are closing in on the signature of Kasper Schmeichel, 36, after he left Nice last week. The Denmark goalkeeper attracted interest from Chelsea, Nottingham Forest and Brentford over the summer. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are still trying to sell 29-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly and Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, with the Saudi Pro League window closing on Thursday. (Sun) external-link

Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 36, is set to remain at the club until at least January after turning down a host of offers over the summer. (Standard) external-link

