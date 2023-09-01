Saturday's gossip: Salah, Greenwood, Hojbjerg, Adams, Daka, Gray
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Al-Ittihad are prepared to bid £200m for a deal with Liverpool for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, before the Saudi Pro League transfer window closes on 7 September. (Mail)
Lazio decided against signing Manchester United's 21-year-old English forward Mason Greenwood before he joined Getafe on loan on deadline day. (Goal)
Atletico Madrid's negotiations with Tottenham for Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, ended after Spurs rejected the first bid as it did not include an obligation to buy. (Fabrizio Romano)
Southampton blocked 27-year-old Scotland forward Che Adams' loan move to Wolves. (Athletic)
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino says the transfer window has been "tough" despite his side spending over £360m this summer. (FourFourTwo)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is expected to deploy 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder and new signing Ryan Gravenberch in a box-to-box number eight role in midfield. (Express)
Bournemouth's proposed loan move for 24-year-old Leicester City and Zambia striker Patson Daka fell through in the final hours of the window. (Mail)
Jamaica winger Demarai Gray, 27, will stay at Everton, despite an offer from a Saudi Arabian club. (Sky Sports)
- Friday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment