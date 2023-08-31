Friday's gossip: Johnson, Gallagher, Salah, McTominay, Hudson-Odoi, Sangare
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham will focus on a deal for Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, after being beaten by Brighton to the loan signing of Barcelona and Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20. (Standard)
Spurs are also weighing up a late transfer window bid for Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are willing to offer a record Premier League fee of £150m to Liverpool for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Fulham have rejected an opening offer from Bayern Munich for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28. (90min)
Fulham have contacted Manchester United over a potential deal for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, as they attempt to line up a replacement for Palhinha. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, is also being viewed as a potential option to replace Palhinha, who Fulham value at £60m. (Standard)
Fulham are also ready to hijack Nottingham Forest's deal for Monaco's France midfielder Youssouf Fofana, 24. (Football Insider)
Bayern Munich have backed away from talks with Chelsea over Trevoh Chalobah, 24, after the Blues declined to lower their £50m asking price for the English centre-back. (90min)
Manchester United have made progress on a loan-to-buy deal for 27-year-old Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (90min)
Wolves have had an enquiry for Harrison Reed, 28, knocked back by Fulham, who are keen to tie the midfielder to a new deal. (Athletic - subscription required)
Brentford have lodged a club record bid of £34 for PSV Eindhoven and Belgium forward Johan Bakayoko, 20. (90min)
Tottenham have rejected an offer from Burnley for England defender Eric Dier, 29. (Football Insider)
English forward Keinan Davis, 25, is close to completing a permanent move from Aston Villa to Udinese. (Nicolo Schira)
Despite approaches from Real Betis and Besiktas, Aston Villa's Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 31, still wants to join Qatari club Al-Duhail. (Fabrizio Romano)
Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, 36, has reached a verbal agreement to join Union Berlin on a permanent deal from Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)
Wolves are interested in Southampton and Scotland forward Che Adams, 27, and have also considered a move for Leicester City and Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 26, to bolster the attacking options in their squad. (Mail)
AC Milan's move for Porto and Iran forward Mehdi Taremi, 31, appears to have broken down when a new agent was introduced to the process after the clubs had agreed a £12.8m fee. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Nottingham Forest have revived talks with PSV Eindhoven over completing a deal for Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25. (Mail)
Fulham have reopened transfer talks with Chelsea over Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, just as Forest were closing in on a deal for the England winger. (Evening Standard)
Hannibal Mejbri, 20, has been promised an important role at Manchester United if he stays beyond the closure of the transfer window with the Tunisia midfielder attracting interest from Sevilla and Anderlecht. (Mirror)
Southampton have agreed a fee with Sunderland that could rise to £12m to sign Scotland striker Ross Stewart, 27. (Athletic -subscription required)
- Thursday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment