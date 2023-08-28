Close menu

Tuesday's gossip: Hojbjerg, Salah, Henry, Maguire, Smith Rowe, Cancelo, Johnson, Ndidi

Manchester United are considering a surprise move for Tottenham's 28-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Al-Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool's resolve amid their insistence Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is not for sale with a $162m (£129m) bid for the 31-year-old. (CBS Sports)external-link

Manchester United have enquired about Brentford's English defender Rico Henry, 26, as they ponder options to replace injured English left-back Luke Shaw, 28. (Mail)external-link

But United are set to reject the latest offer from West Ham for England defender Harry Maguire, with manager Erik ten Hag keen to keep the 30-year-old amid the club's mounting injury problems. (talkSPORT)external-link

Chelsea are considering a late move for 23-year-old Arsenal and England midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, with Barcelona pair - Spanish forward Ferran Torres, 23, and Brazilian winger Raphinha, 26 - also being considered by the Blues. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham have entered talks with Nottingham Forest over a deal for their Wales forward Brennan Johnson, but a formal bid is yet to be submitted for the 22-year-old. (Sky Sports)external-link

Barcelona expect to complete a loan deal for Manchester City's 29-year-old Portugal full-back, Joao Cancelo, in the coming days. (ESPN)external-link

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Leicester's 26-year-old Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi. (talkSPORT)external-link

But Bayern Munich are also interested in Ndidi. (Football Insider)external-link

Liverpool are pushing to sign PSV Eindhoven's Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko, with Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace also interested in the 20-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Nottingham Forest have submitted a bid close to 9m euros (£7.7m) for Benfica and Greece goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, 29. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Forest are also close to completing a swap deal for Bologna's 25-year-old Argentina midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, which will see Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler, 31, move the other way. (Sky Sports)external-link

Leeds have made an approach for Tottenham's England Under-21 right-back Djed Spence, 23, on a season-long loan deal. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Saudi side Al-Ittihad are also interested in Liverpool's England defender, Joe Gomez, but the Reds have no intention of selling the 26-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, appears to have confirmed 25-year-old Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir's imminent move to Manchester United by wishing his Fenerbahce team-mate well at Old Trafford. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

