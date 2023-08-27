Close menu

Monday's gossip: Nunes, Alonso, Reguilon, Cucurella, Lukaku, Maguire, Johnson, Sa, Castagne

Gossip

Manchester City are close to signing Wolves and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes after submitting an improved offer for the 25-year-old. (Express)external-link

Atletico Madrid's Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, has been identified by Liverpool as a possible replacement for Egypt's Mohamed Salah, should the 31-year-old move to Saudi Arabia. (A Bola - in Portuguese)external-link

Manchester United target Marcus Alonso has "made his decision" on a potential transfer to Old Trafford from Barcelona, with the Red Devils seeing the 32-year-old Spaniard as a replacement for the injured Luke Shaw. (Express)external-link

Alonso is on a United shortlist that also includes 25-year-old Chelsea and Spain full-back Marc Cucurella. (Daily Star)external-link

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon, 26, is another name on that list, but Fulham are ahead of Manchester United in the pursuit of the Spaniard. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Portuguese striker Beto, 25, is on the cusp of completing a £24m move from Serie A side Udinese to Everton, with the Toffees keen to do more business before Friday's transfer deadline. (iNews) external-link

AS Monaco are back in talks to sign English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, from Fulham and negotiations are underway. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Everton are in talks to sign 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund and Switzerland defender Nico Elvedi. (Gianluca di Marzio)external-link

Roma have emerged as leading contenders to take Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Tottenham Hotspur are set to launch a £50m move for Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22. (Evening Standard)external-link

Marco Verratti is on the verge of moving from Paris St-Germain to Al-Arabi, after the Saudi Arabian club agreed a fee with the French side for the 30-year-old Italy midfielder. (Football Italia)external-link

Nottingham Forest are interested in Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa, 30, as long-term target Dean Henderson nears a move to Crystal Palace. (Football Insider)external-link

Fulham are looking to sign Belgium full-back Timothy Castagne, 27, from Leicester City. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Napoli will rival Manchester United for Fiorentina's Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27. (Marca - in Spanish)external-link

