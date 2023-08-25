Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Fenerbahce's Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, 25, is flying to England as he closes in on a £6m switch to Manchester United. (Talksport) external-link

Manchester United have placed English free agent Ryan Bertrand, 34, on their shortlist as they look to find cover for injured 28-year-old England defender Luke Shaw. (Express) external-link

Paris St-Germain want to offload French forward Hugo Ekitike, 21, to Brentford, but the Premier League club are focused on trying to sign Argentina winger Nicolas Gonzalez, 25, from Fiorentina. (Sky Sports) external-link

Everton are close to agreeing a £25.7m deal to sign Udinese's Portuguese striker Beto, 25. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Lyon's French forward Bradley Barcola, 20, is ready to snub interest from Chelsea as he favours a move to Paris St-Germain. (90min) external-link

Crystal Palace will demand £70m for both England winger Eberechi Eze, 25, and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23, this summer. (Evening Standard) external-link

Liverpool are looking to secure the services of Bayer Leverkusen's 21-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Corinthians' Brazilian defender Murillo, 21, is on the verge on joining Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal are prepared to sell nine players to raise £100m to balance the books before the transfer window closes on 1 September. (Mirror) external-link

Crystal Palace have made contact with Paris St-Germain about signing Germany midfielder Julian Draxler, 29. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Nottingham Forest are interested in Trevoh Chalobah, 24, but Chelsea's English defender is not keen on a move to the City Ground. (Football Insider) external-link

Chalobah is said to be holding out for a move to German champions Bayern Munich, who see him as a potential replacement for France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27. (Sky Sport Germany - in German) external-link

Nottingham Forest are trying to sign Fenerbahce and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 29, and have bid £3.4m. (Sports Digitale, via Goal) external-link

Schalke want to sign English left-back Derry Murkin, 24, from Dutch side Volendam but have only offered £430,000. (Sky Sport Germany - in German) external-link

