Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Crystal Palace are planning to gamble on Belgian free agent Eden Hazard by handing the ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid attacker, 32, a one-year deal at Selhurst Park despite his injury problems. (Football Transfers) external-link

Brentford have put an £80m price tag on England striker Ivan Toney, 27, with Arsenal and Tottenham interested in signing the player in January once he has served his eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are close to reaching an agreement with Real Sociedad over a season-long loan for 26-year-old defender Kieran Tierney. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

The Gunners have agreed a fee of 45m euros (£38.6m) plus add-ons with Monaco for the sale of 22-year-old United States striker Folarin Balogun. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Manchester United are close to agreeing a one-year contract with Jonny Evans, 35, in a move that could raise fresh doubts over the future of fellow centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, at Old Trafford. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

An unnamed Albanian side is interested in signing Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood, 21, after the club and player reached a mutual decision for him leave Old Trafford after an internal investigation. (Talksport) external-link

Tottenham are at loggerheads with Nottingham Forest over the fee to sign Brennan Johnson, with the East Midlands club unwilling to let the 22-year-old forward leave for anything less than £40m. (Independent) external-link

Chelsea are also interested in signing Johnson and the player is very highly thought of at Stamford Bridge. (Football London) external-link

Quiz time Can you name these mystery Premier League players?

Fulham have made an inquiry about signing England centre-back Eric Dier, 29, from Tottenham after he was omitted from Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's squad for the first two Premier League games. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester City are set to make a second bid to Wolves for Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, after an opening proposal of around £47m was rejected. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

But City are prepared to walk away from a deal for Nunes if they do not believe it offers them value for money. (Independent) external-link

Barcelona will sign Joao Cancelo on a season-long loan from Manchester City in the next few days but there will be no option to purchase the 29-year-old Portuguese defender included in the deal. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Everton have opened discussions with Udinese over a move for Portuguese striker Beto, 25, but the Serie A club will not sell him unless his £30m release clause is met. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 27, was left out of Fiorentina's squad for their Europa Conference League clash with Rapid Vienna having had his head turned by interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (Sky Sports) external-link

Sheffield United are in talks with French club Troyes over a deal for Guinea-Bissau winger Mama Balde, 27. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

The Blades are also keen to re-sign midfielders James McAtee, 21, and Tommy Doyle, 20, on loan from Manchester City with both players far down Premier League champions' pecking order. (Sheffield Star) external-link

Burnley's 20m euro (£17.2m) bid for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko has been rejected by the Dutch club, who have demanded more for the 20-year-old Belgium international. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Daily Telegraph sports section