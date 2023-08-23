Thursday's gossip: Nunes, Eze, Andre, Pepe, Lukaku, Lloris
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester City are exploring a deal to sign 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves. (Athletic)
Wolves are unlikely to let Nunes leave Molineux so close to the end of the transfer window unless Manchester City make a vastly inflated bid for the player. (Express & Star)
City have also turned their attention to Crystal Palace and England attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, 25, after stepping back their interest in West Ham's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta. (Times - subscription required)
Fluminense will not sell 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andre in 2023 despite interest from Liverpool, Fulham and Sporting Lisbon. (O Globo - in Portuguese)
Arsenal and Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe, 28, looks set to move to Saudi Arabia after turning down the chance to join Besiktas. (RMC via Metro)
Chelsea will urge Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, to accept an offer from Saudi Arabia if a deal cannot be struck with a European club. (Talksport)
Juventus are willing to pay Chelsea £35m for Lukaku but the Italians need to bank £50m from the sale of Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, before they can proceed. (Standard)
Lazio have withdrawn their interest in signing Tottenham's 36-year-old France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. (Fabrizio Romano)
West Ham remain in talks with Ajax over a deal for 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus after having two bids rejected. (Telegraph - subscription required)
West Ham have also opened talks with Sevilla over a possible deal for Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 26. (Sky Sports)
Brentford have submitted an improved bid for Fiorentina's winger Nico Gonzalez but neither the Serie A club nor the 21-year-old Spaniard are interested in negotiating a transfer. (Football Italia)
Sheffield United are closing on an £18.5m move for 21-year-old Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer. (Guardian)
Tottenham have rebuffed Barcelona's attempts to take Argentina attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 27, on loan. (Sport - in Spanish)
Super agent Jorge Mendes will arrive in Barcelona imminently to finalise 29-year-old Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo's move from Manchester City to the Nou Camp. (AS - in Spanish)
Burnley and Granada are both keen on a deal to sign Manchester United's 20-year-old Spanish defender Alvaro Fernandez. (Mirror)
Everton remain locked in talks with Southampton over a deal for Scotland striker Che Adams, 27, but will not pursue a move for Troyes' 27-year-old Guinea-Bissau forward Mama Balde. (Liverpool Echo)
- Wednesday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment