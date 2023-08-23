Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City are exploring a deal to sign 24-year-old Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from Wolves. (Athletic) external-link

Wolves are unlikely to let Nunes leave Molineux so close to the end of the transfer window unless Manchester City make a vastly inflated bid for the player. (Express & Star) external-link

City have also turned their attention to Crystal Palace and England attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, 25, after stepping back their interest in West Ham's 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Fluminense will not sell 22-year-old Brazilian midfielder Andre in 2023 despite interest from Liverpool, Fulham and Sporting Lisbon. (O Globo - in Portuguese) external-link

Arsenal and Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe, 28, looks set to move to Saudi Arabia after turning down the chance to join Besiktas. (RMC via Metro) external-link

Chelsea will urge Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, to accept an offer from Saudi Arabia if a deal cannot be struck with a European club. (Talksport) external-link

Juventus are willing to pay Chelsea £35m for Lukaku but the Italians need to bank £50m from the sale of Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23, before they can proceed. (Standard) external-link

Lazio have withdrawn their interest in signing Tottenham's 36-year-old France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham remain in talks with Ajax over a deal for 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus after having two bids rejected. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

West Ham have also opened talks with Sevilla over a possible deal for Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 26. (Sky Sports) external-link

Brentford have submitted an improved bid for Fiorentina's winger Nico Gonzalez but neither the Serie A club nor the 21-year-old Spaniard are interested in negotiating a transfer. (Football Italia) external-link

Sheffield United are closing on an £18.5m move for 21-year-old Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer. (Guardian) external-link

Quiz time Can you name these mystery Premier League players?

Tottenham have rebuffed Barcelona's attempts to take Argentina attacking midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 27, on loan. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Super agent Jorge Mendes will arrive in Barcelona imminently to finalise 29-year-old Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo's move from Manchester City to the Nou Camp. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Burnley and Granada are both keen on a deal to sign Manchester United's 20-year-old Spanish defender Alvaro Fernandez. (Mirror) external-link

Everton remain locked in talks with Southampton over a deal for Scotland striker Che Adams, 27, but will not pursue a move for Troyes' 27-year-old Guinea-Bissau forward Mama Balde. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Star back page