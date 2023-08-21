Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City have agreed personal terms with Jeremy Doku over a long-term deal having had a package worth 60m euros (£51.3m) accepted by Rennes for the Belgium winger, 21. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham had agreed an £85m deal in principle with Manchester City to sell Lucas Paqueta before the transfer collapsed as a result of the Brazil midfielder, 25, being investigated for potential betting rule breaches. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich and Liverpool have both shown interest in signing England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, from Manchester City. (90min) external-link

Brighton are close to completing the £25m signing of Lille's Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba, 19. (Talksport) external-link

West Ham have submitted a formal bid of about £35m for Bournemouth's 25-year-old English striker Dominic Solanke. (Football Insider) external-link

Paris St-Germain are still hoping they can convince Kylian Mbappe to extend his contract after the France striker, 24, met with officials from the club's Qatari ownership group, despite the player being persistently linked with a move to Real Madrid when his deal expires next summer. (Diario AS - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham are holding talks with Sevilla over signing their Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri, 26. (90min) external-link

Chelsea have agreed a £14m deal for New England Revolution's Serbia goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, 23. (Mail) external-link

Quiz time Can you name these mystery Premier League players?

Fulham face renewed competition for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi after Everton and Nottingham Forest entered the race to sign the former England winger, 22. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea remain in talks over a transfer for Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, with the USA striker, 22, having already agreed personal terms with the Blues. (Football Transfers) external-link

Fulham are ready to challenge Tottenham for the signing of Nigerian striker Gift Orban, 21, from Belgian side Gent. (Football Insider) external-link

Lazio have reopened negotiations with Tottenham over a deal for 36-year-old French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. (Sky Sports Italia - in Italian) external-link

Aston Villa have expressed an interest in a deal to sign Portuguese left-back Nuno Tavares, 23, from Arsenal. (90min) external-link

Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 18, is on the radar of Arsenal for the next summer transfer window, with Tottenham being put off by Brighton's current valuation of £100m. (Football Transfers) external-link

Brentford have made enquiries over a potential deal for Leeds United's Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra, 24. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester City are close to agreeing new contracts with Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 29, and England right-back Kyle Walker, 33. (ESPN) external-link

Liverpool are awaiting the outcome of discussions between Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, 21, and boss Thomas Tuchel over the Dutchman's future. (Liverpool ECHO) external-link

Manchester United are keen to sign a midfielder and a goalkeeper before the transfer deadline but need to trim their squad first. (ESPN) external-link

English striker Mason Greenwood, 21, is set to look for offers in Turkey or Italy after mutually agreeing to leave Manchester United's following the club's internal investigation. (Mail) external-link

England women's coach Sarina Wiegman will be in the frame to become the Netherlands men's national coach when the post becomes available. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Daily Mirror back page