There is an agreement in principle for Portugal right-back Joao Cancelo, 29, to join Barcelona from Manchester City on an initial season-long loan. (SPORT - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea have made contact with advisors to £50m-rated USA and Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 22. (TalkSport) external-link

Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares, 23, is exploring other options after a proposed move to Nottingham Forest has become complicated. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

The Gunners have no intention of selling Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, amid interest from Saudi Pro League sides, Juventus and Fenerbahce. (Express) external-link

Paris St-Germain have agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

West Ham United have had a bid for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 23, rejected by Ajax. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

However, the Hammers have agreed a fee of around £19m including add-ons with Stuttgart for 25-year-old Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. (Sky Sports) external-link

Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 31, is close to signing new contract with Barcelona which would keep him at the club until 2028. (ESPN) external-link

Celtic are now best-placed to re-sign Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, 26, after Newcastle United ended their interest in the Scotland international. (Football Insider) external-link

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 25,will not leave Manchester United this summer, the Englishman wants to fight for the first-choice right-back spot at Old Trafford. (Mail) external-link

But Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, and English left-back Brandon Williams, 22, could both leave the club and are not currently being considered for selection. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Defender Eric Bailly could also depart, with the Red Devils in talks with Fulham over a deal for the 29-year-old Ivorian. (Mail) external-link

Leeds United plan to sell French goalkeeper Islan Meslier, 23, before the end of the summer transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool have cooled their interest in Fulham's Portuguese midfielder Joao Paulinha over the 28-year-old's £90m price tag. (Transfer Insider) external-link

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli are pushing to sign Paris St-Germain's Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, with an agreement between player and club already in place. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Sunderland are interested in signing 20-year-old England youth international striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Inter Milan are pushing to sign French right-back Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, but Thomas Tuchel wants to keep the 27-year-old in Germany. (Sky Sports Italy - in Italian) external-link