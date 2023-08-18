Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are interested in signing USA striker Folarin Balogun from Arsenal, who value him at £50m, with Monaco also keen on the 22-year-old, while Inter Milan are no longer in the running. (Sky Sports external-link )

Chelsea have registered an interest in Real Valladolid and Spain right-back Ivan Fresneda but the 18-year-old wants to move to Barcelona. (Mail external-link )

The Blues are also closing in on an £11.8m move for Serbia and New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, 23. (Evening Standard) external-link

Manchester City are confident Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 29, will sign a new contract despite speculation around his future this summer. (90 min external-link )

Fiorentina are yet to receive an official offer from Manchester United for 26-year-old Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona are in advanced talks with Manchester City to sign Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo and the 29-year-old is keen on the move. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Luton have made inquiries about a loan for Tottenham Hotspur's English defender Japhet Tanganga, 24. (Athletic - subscription required external-link )

Manchester United and France defender Rafael Varane, 30, has been targeted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. (Express external-link )

Barcelona's Spanish forward Ansu Fati, 20, has been offered to Paris St-Germain after previously being linked with Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sun external-link )

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, 27, remains one of Inter Milan's targets with the France defender also attracting interest from Arsenal. (Evening Standard external-link )

West Ham boss David Moyes has claimed he is currently not considering a move for 30-year-old English midfielder and former Hammers loan star Jesse Lingard. (Mail) external-link

Southampton are interested in signing 21-year-old German midfielder Luca Kerber from Saarbrucken. (Mail external-link )

