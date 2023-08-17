Friday's gossip: Johnson, Doku, Olise, Barcola, Mbappe, Sanchez, Barco, De Gea, Pavard
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea have added Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson to their list of attacking targets and have held initial talks with the 22-year-old. (Guardian)
Forest have set an asking price of £40m for Johnson, with Tottenham and Brentford also considering a move for the attacker before the window closes. (Independent)
Chelsea have inquired about Rennes' 21-year-old Belgium winger Jeremy Doku after their move for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise fell through. (90min)
West Ham, Manchester City and Tottenham are also keen on Doku. (Independent)
Chelsea backed out of the deal to sign France Under-21 winger Olise, 21, when Palace informed club lawyers they would consider taking the case to a tribunal. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea are also looking at French winger Bradley Barcola, 20, but face competition from Paris St-Germain who have had a bid of 35m euros (£29.8m) turned down by his club Lyon. (RMC Sport - in French)
France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, has told his entourage he will stay at PSG this year but in 2024 he only wants to play for Real Madrid. (El Chiringuito TV - in Spanish)
Davinson Sanchez is a target for Monaco after Tottenham made the Colombia defender, 27, available for a move this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester City are trying to beat Brighton to the signing of 19-year-old Argentine left-back Valentin Barco from Boca Juniors. (Mail)
Bayern Munich will not sign 32-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, as manager Thomas Tuchel has vetoed the idea. (Florian Plettenberg)
Bayern's France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27, is set to choose between a move to Manchester United or Inter Milan before the end of the window. (L'Equipe - in French)
Liverpool are set to complete the signing of Wataru Endo, with Stuttgart having accepted a £16m bid while the 30-year-old Japan midfielder has already agreed personal terms. (Football Insider)
Liverpool are interested in signing Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, 29, from Wolves. (Footmercato - in French)
Fulham are considering a move for Arsenal's USA striker Folarin Balogun, 22. (Mail)
West Ham are close to agreeing a deal with Stuttgart for 25-year-old Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos. (Sky Sports, via Football Daily)
The Hammers are advancing in talks with Ajax over 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, are set to step up their interest in Montpellier's France Under-21 striker Elye Wahi, 20, and are also considering a short-term deal for free agent Jesse Lingard, 30. (Guardian)
Everton and West Ham are interested in signing Porto's Portuguese winger Goncalo Borges, 22. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal are considering entering the transfer market for a new defender after summer signing Jurrien Timber was ruled out for the season with a serious knee injury. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester City's Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo, 29, remains a target for Barcelona but there is now strong interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia too. (Athletic - subscription required)
PSV Eindhoven are keen on signing USA full-back Sergino Dest, 22, on loan from Barcelona. (ESPN)
Manchester City have paid £1m to sign 14-year-old French midfielder Tyrese Noubissie from Leicester. (Talksport)
