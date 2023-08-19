Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Flynn-Dhanjal is looking forward to the rematch with Baker, who he defeated in April

A boxer says he is hoping to make history by becoming the sport's first world champion from Sikh heritage.

Oxford fighter Jordan Flynn-Dhanjal is taking on Kane Baker in Birmingham in a super-featherweight English title eliminator bout on Saturday.

He will be wearing the Oxford United colours for the fight in support of his local football club.

Flynn-Dhanjal said he loved the thought of "working hard for something and then getting the rewards from it".

The 27-year-old has won all nine of his professional bouts, his last against Kane Baker in April.

This weekend, he faces Baker in a rematch, for the super-featherweight English title eliminator.

Flynn-Dhanjal said that in boxing, "you have to believe in yourself and you have to work harder"

He is set on becoming the sport's first Sikh world champion, which he said would be "massive for the heritage, for my family, for all the Sikhs out there".

"Some people you don't really hear of, from different countries, because they don't get the exposure that they deserve," Flynn-Dhanjal said.

"But I think now, if you're good enough, you'll start getting out there.

"And you will see a lot of young fighters coming through from all backgrounds and it will keep on growing, I think."

Flynn-Dhanjal's coach Pearce Gudgeon said he is "a pleasure to train"

Flynn-Dhanjal's coach Pearce Gudgeon said he has "a fantastic attitude".

"He's always aiming to get better, asking how he gets better. And he listens, which is the main thing," he added.

Home colours

Flynn-Dhanjal follows the same mindset for the English title eliminator fight, knowing this time Baker would be "hungry to win".

He added that "no feeling compares" to "getting your hand raised at the end of a fight".

Flynn-Dhanjal is planning to fight in the yellow and blue of Oxford United

Flynn-Dhanjal will wear a fighting kit with Oxford United colours for the rematch against Baker.

"I've got good support in Oxford," he said.

"And I want to show support the same way to the young kids coming up, to the footballers and anyone doing anything positive."