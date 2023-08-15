Wednesday's gossip: Alisson, Salah, Mitrovic, Palhinha, Doucoure, Maguire, Pavard, Onana, Amrabat, Paqueta
Brazil international Alisson Becker has no plans to leave Liverpool and is happy being manager Jurgen Klopp's number one goalkeeper. (Anfield Watch)
Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr were said to be keen on signing the 30-year-old and that Alisson was tempted. (Footmercato - in French)
Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, has reportedly "given the green light" for a Saudi Pro League side to negotiate with Liverpool over a possible transfer this summer. (Alkass, via Football365)
Fulham have received an offer of almost £47m from Al-Hilal for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with the 28-year-old keen to make the move to the Saudi Arabian club. (Talksport)
Liverpool are considering as many as six defensive midfield targets, including Fulham and Portugal international Joao Palhinha, 28, and Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23. (Mail)
West Ham's deal to sign Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has collapsed because they are tired of waiting for the 30-year-old to agree his exit from Old Trafford. (Guardian)
The collapse of the deal has reduced the chances of Manchester United being able to follow through on a deal with Bayern Munich for 27-year-old French defender Benjamin Pavard. (Sky Sports)
Manchester United could be on the brink of making an official offer for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26. (La Nazione - in Italian)
Everton have not received an offer from Manchester United for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, and only a large transfer fee will prise him from Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)
Manchester City are set to submit a fresh bid for West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, in the next 24 hours. (Football Insider)
Crystal Palace believe Chelsea have crossed the line in their conduct during their attempts to sign France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 21. (Mail)
Lazio have opened discussions with 36-year-old Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris about a possible move to Italy's Serie A. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Italian)
Brighton are interested in Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco with the 19-year-old Argentine said to have a release clause of around £8m. (Brighton Argus)
Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, 35, is set to have a medical with Luton after an agreement was struck with Norwich City. (Norwich Evening News)
Manchester City are scheduled to receive 20% of the profit Southampton make on the sale of Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, to Chelsea. (Athletic)
