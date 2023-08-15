Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brazil international Alisson Becker has no plans to leave Liverpool and is happy being manager Jurgen Klopp's number one goalkeeper. (Anfield Watch) external-link

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr were said to be keen on signing the 30-year-old and that Alisson was tempted. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31, has reportedly "given the green light" for a Saudi Pro League side to negotiate with Liverpool over a possible transfer this summer. (Alkass, via Football365) external-link

Fulham have received an offer of almost £47m from Al-Hilal for Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic with the 28-year-old keen to make the move to the Saudi Arabian club. (Talksport) external-link

Liverpool are considering as many as six defensive midfield targets, including Fulham and Portugal international Joao Palhinha, 28, and Crystal Palace and Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23. (Mail) external-link

West Ham's deal to sign Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has collapsed because they are tired of waiting for the 30-year-old to agree his exit from Old Trafford. (Guardian) external-link

The collapse of the deal has reduced the chances of Manchester United being able to follow through on a deal with Bayern Munich for 27-year-old French defender Benjamin Pavard. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United could be on the brink of making an official offer for Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26. (La Nazione - in Italian) external-link

Everton have not received an offer from Manchester United for Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 21, and only a large transfer fee will prise him from Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Manchester City are set to submit a fresh bid for West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, in the next 24 hours. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace believe Chelsea have crossed the line in their conduct during their attempts to sign France Under-21 winger Michael Olise, 21. (Mail) external-link

Lazio have opened discussions with 36-year-old Tottenham and France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris about a possible move to Italy's Serie A. (Gianluca di Marzio - in Italian) external-link

Brighton are interested in Boca Juniors left-back Valentin Barco with the 19-year-old Argentine said to have a release clause of around £8m. (Brighton Argus) external-link

Dutch goalkeeper Tim Krul, 35, is set to have a medical with Luton after an agreement was struck with Norwich City. (Norwich Evening News) external-link

Manchester City are scheduled to receive 20% of the profit Southampton make on the sale of Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, to Chelsea. (Athletic) external-link

