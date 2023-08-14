Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham are considering pulling out of a deal for Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, because of the amount of time it is taking to complete. (Telegraph) external-link

Hammers boss David Moyes plans to replace Brazilian Lucas Paqueta, 25, in midfield with Ajax's Ghana international Mohammed Kudus, 23, if an agreement can be reached over a fee with Manchester City for the former. (Talksport) external-link

Brighton are in discussions over a £15m deal for Lille's 19-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba having already agreed personal terms as they look to fill the void left by Moises Caicedo's move to Chelsea. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool, Newcastle United, AC Milan and Juventus are among the clubs who have also been on been on Baleba's trail. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal defender Gabriel is the latest player to be targeted for a move to the Saudi Pro League, though the Gunners are under no pressure to sell the 25-year-old Brazilian. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham have identified Gent's Nigerian forward Gift Orban, 21, as the player to replace Harry Kane after his move to Bayern Munich. (Football Insider) external-link

Nottingham Forest have re-established a working arrangement with George Syrianos, the club's former head of recruitment. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Aston Villa are close to completing a loan deal for Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 24, from Galatasaray with an option to buy. (Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle have made fresh contact with Arsenal over 26-year-old Scotland full-back Kieran Tierney, though the Gunners' £30m price tag could prove a stumbling block. (Newcastle Chronicle) external-link

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, 25, is also interesting Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City all turned down the chance to sign Paris St-Germain forward Neymar, 31, before the Brazilian joined Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. (Independent) external-link

The reintegration of striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, into Paris St-Germain's squad is dependent on the France international signing a new contract at the Ligue 1 club. (L'Equipe) external-link

Everton have opened talks with PSG over a loan deal with an option to buy for 21-year-old French forward Hugo Ekitike, but face competition from AC Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt. (RMC Sport - in French) external-link

Jesse Lingard, 30, could be set to rejoin West Ham, and despite training with Inter Miami would prefer to play in the Premier League. (Express) external-link