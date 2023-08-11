Saturday's gossip: Caicedo, Lavia, Adams, Paqueta, Cancelo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are ready to increase their offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after Liverpool had a £111m bid for the 21-year-old Ecuador international accepted. (Guardian)
The bid Chelsea are preparing could be worth a British record £115m. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool made their move for Caicedo after receiving encouragement from the player's camp that he was open to the move, but the player's stance then changed. (Mirror)
Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Southampton's 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia as they try to sign both the Belgian and Caicedo. (Star)
Liverpool remain interested in Lavia and are expected to hold further talks with Southampton about the player. (Sky Sports)
Chelsea's move to bring in 24-year-old United States midfielder Tyler Adams from Leeds United for £20m has broken down. (Sky Sports)
Manchester City are set to make another bid for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta after having an initial £70m offer for the 25-year-old Brazil international rejected. (Football Insider)
The Hammers want more than £90m for the Brazilian. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is back on Barcelona's radar, with the 29-year-old Portugal international's agent trying to arrange a deal. (Sport - in Spanish)
Aston Villa are waiting for an answer from Galatasaray after making a bid, which includes a 3m euro loan fee and 20m euro option to buy, for Italy attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 24. (Fabrizio Romano)
Arsenal have set a £30m price tag for 24-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is attracting interest from Inter Milan. (Sport Witness)
Sunderland want 16-year-old homegrown forward Chris Rigg to remain a "free spirit" amid interest from Manchester United. (Mirror)
Sheffield United have agreed a £15m deal to sign Coventry City's 26-year-old Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer. (Telegraph)
- Friday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment