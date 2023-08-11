Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are ready to increase their offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after Liverpool had a £111m bid for the 21-year-old Ecuador international accepted. (Guardian) external-link

The bid Chelsea are preparing could be worth a British record £115m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool made their move for Caicedo after receiving encouragement from the player's camp that he was open to the move, but the player's stance then changed. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for Southampton's 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia as they try to sign both the Belgian and Caicedo. (Star) external-link

Liverpool remain interested in Lavia and are expected to hold further talks with Southampton about the player. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea's move to bring in 24-year-old United States midfielder Tyler Adams from Leeds United for £20m has broken down. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester City are set to make another bid for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta after having an initial £70m offer for the 25-year-old Brazil international rejected. (Football Insider) external-link

The Hammers want more than £90m for the Brazilian. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is back on Barcelona's radar, with the 29-year-old Portugal international's agent trying to arrange a deal. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are waiting for an answer from Galatasaray after making a bid, which includes a 3m euro loan fee and 20m euro option to buy, for Italy attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 24. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Arsenal have set a £30m price tag for 24-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, who is attracting interest from Inter Milan. (Sport Witness) external-link

Sunderland want 16-year-old homegrown forward Chris Rigg to remain a "free spirit" amid interest from Manchester United. (Mirror) external-link

Sheffield United have agreed a £15m deal to sign Coventry City's 26-year-old Brazilian-born Dutch midfielder Gustavo Hamer. (Telegraph) external-link

