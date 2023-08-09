Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are hoping to reunite Benjamin Pavard, 27, with former France team-mate and Red Devils centre-back Raphael Varane, 30, by making a 30m euros (£25.8m) bid for the Bayern Munich defender. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Manchester United are also keen to bring in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, with the 26-year-old Moroccan available for £30m. (Mail) external-link

However, Amrabat's preference is to join Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid this summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Paris St-Germain officials and Brazil forward Neymar will meet this week in an attempt to sort out the 31-year-old's future, with a contract termination among the options. (UOL Sport Brasil - in Portuguese) external-link

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, from Brighton and keen to finalise a deal in time for him to face Liverpool on Sunday. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, is wanted by former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga side seek a replacement for injured 37-year-old German Manuel Neuer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea have decided to abandon negotiations with Juventus over an exchange deal involving Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23, and 30-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Sky Sport Italia - via Football Italia) external-link

Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, is set to join Arsenal on loan with an option to buy next summer, rather than an immediate permanent move. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal have rejected a £30m bid from Ligue 1 side Monaco for their 22-year-old American striker Folarin Balogun. (90min) external-link

Instead, Arsenal are considering offering Balogun and Japan full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu, 24, to Inter Milan in exchange for their Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella, 26. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

West Ham are rivalling Burnley for the loan capture of Chelsea's Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen, 21, who spent last season with Vincent Kompany's side as they won the Championship title. (Mail) external-link

Burnley also want to sign Manchester United's Spanish full-back Alvaro Fernandez on loan after the 20-year-old impressed at Preston last season. (Sky Sports via Twitter) external-link

Wolves are expected to complete the signing of West Ham's 33-year-old English defender Aaron Cresswell before the transfer window closes. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton's 19-year-old Paraguay forward Julio Enciso is a target for Italian champions Napoli. (Telegraph) external-link

Bournemouth are set to hijack Leeds United's move for Norwich City's English right-back Max Aarons, 23. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto asked to be left out of their line-up to face Shrewsbury Town in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night as the Italian, 19, seeks a move. (Mail) external-link

