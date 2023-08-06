Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad will offer Liverpool 60m euros (£51.8m) for Mohamed Salah and are prepared to pay the 31-year-old Egypt forward 180m euros (£155m) over a two-year deal. (Al Riyadiah - in Arabic) external-link

The Saudi Pro League is targeting more big Premier League names, including Manchester City's Belgium playmaker Kevin de Bruyne, 32, for major raids next year. (Mirror) external-link

Barcelona have submitted a joint loan offer to Manchester City for Portugal pair Joao Cancelo, 29, and Bernardo Silva, 28 - and are willing to buy the latter permanently next summer. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal's efforts to land Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, are in their "final stage" with the Gunners' American back-up Matt Turner, 29, set to join Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

But Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign Denmark's former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 36, from Nice. (Eurosport Denmark) external-link

Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, would be prepared to spend a season in the Premier League on loan before securing his dream move to Real Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are ready to make an improved bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after the 21-year-old Ecuadorian was left out of the Seagulls' squad for their friendly with Rayo Vallecano. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, 25, has snubbed a proposed move to Tottenham with the English defender keen to join French side Monaco instead. (Sun) external-link

Crystal Palace are in talks a over loan deal, with a £24m obligation to buy, for Bayer Leverkusen and Ivory Coast defender Odilon Kossounou, 22, while the Eagles also want Chelsea and England Under-21 left-back Lewis Hall, 18. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, 31, is interesting Turkish side Fenerbahce amid reports the Italian is unsettled in north London. (TRT - in Turkish) external-link

Bournemouth have rejected an approach from Premier League rivals West Ham for their English striker Dominic Solanke, 25. (Daily Echo) external-link

Burnley have increased their offer to £12m for Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 20, and are chasing Manchester United's Spanish left-back Alvaro Fernandez, also 20, on loan too. (Mail) external-link

West Ham's £25.9m bid for Ajax's Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25 is still short of the Dutch club's valuation. (90min) external-link

Bournemouth's £12m move for Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli is off after the 26-year-old Italian failed a medical. (Mail) external-link

Nottingham Forest will turn their attentions to Corinthians' £11m-rated Brazilian central defender Murillo, 21, after their failed attempts to sign his compatriot Roger Ibanez, 24, from Roma. (Nottingham Post) external-link

Leicester City are stepping up their efforts to bring in Chelsea midfielder and Italy Under-20 World Cup Golden Boot winner Cesare Casadei, 20, on loan. (Leicester Mercury) external-link