Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Brighton have agreed a deal in principle for Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 23, for a fee in the region of £34.5m. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are looking to cash in on Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 29, after signing 21-year-old Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has ignored Bayern Munich's deadline to make a decision on their £86m bid for England striker Harry Kane, 30. (Bild - in German) external-link

Aston Villa's English winger Jaden Philogene, 21, has emerged as a target for Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Newcastle have been in contact with the agent of Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo, 24, but AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in the Italy international. (Chronicle) external-link

An unnamed Qatari club has approached Aston Villa about the availability of Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 31. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen's Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba, 24, is no longer a target for Tottenham as they put their full focus on signing Wolfsburg's 22-year-old Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven. (Yahoo) external-link

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with French winger Michael Olise, 21, after offering Crystal Palace £26m. (Metro) external-link

England Under-21 international defender Lewis Hall, 18, could be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan, with Crystal Palace keen. (90 min) external-link

Man Utd sign Hojlund Rasmus Hojlund makes £72m switch to Man Utd

Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Nice over a move for 36-year-old Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. (Nottingham Post) external-link

Inter Milan are keen on Arsenal's USA striker Folarin Balogun, 22, after missing out on West Ham's 24-year-old Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca, who looks set to join Atalanta. (Express) external-link

Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are monitoring English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, with Chelsea open to letting him depart this summer. (Yahoo) external-link

Sheffield United have been told they will need to pay £10m to sign English midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 24, from Nottingham Forest. (Irish Sun) external-link

Burnley have reached an agreement with Ajax on a loan deal, with an obligation to buy, their 21-year-old Denmark forward Mohamed Daramy. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

England Under-20 midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 20, is the subject of interest from Burnley as Aston Villa are open to letting him leave for £12m. (Express & Star) external-link

West Ham will need to part with £40m to sign Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, from Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Celtic are set to battle with Wolves for Manchester City's England Under-21 midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The back page of the Express