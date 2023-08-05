Sunday's gossip: Kudus, Kane, Olise, Balogun, Coutinho, Van de Ven, Schmeichel
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Brighton have agreed a deal in principle for Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 23, for a fee in the region of £34.5m. (Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester City are looking to cash in on Spain defender Aymeric Laporte, 29, after signing 21-year-old Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. (Mirror)
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has ignored Bayern Munich's deadline to make a decision on their £86m bid for England striker Harry Kane, 30. (Bild - in German)
Aston Villa's English winger Jaden Philogene, 21, has emerged as a target for Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo)
Newcastle have been in contact with the agent of Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo, 24, but AC Milan and Juventus are also interested in the Italy international. (Chronicle)
An unnamed Qatari club has approached Aston Villa about the availability of Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 31. (Fabrizio Romano)
Bayer Leverkusen's Burkina Faso defender Edmond Tapsoba, 24, is no longer a target for Tottenham as they put their full focus on signing Wolfsburg's 22-year-old Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven. (Yahoo)
Chelsea have agreed personal terms with French winger Michael Olise, 21, after offering Crystal Palace £26m. (Metro)
England Under-21 international defender Lewis Hall, 18, could be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan, with Crystal Palace keen. (90 min)
Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Nice over a move for 36-year-old Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. (Nottingham Post)
Inter Milan are keen on Arsenal's USA striker Folarin Balogun, 22, after missing out on West Ham's 24-year-old Italy forward Gianluca Scamacca, who looks set to join Atalanta. (Express)
Everton, West Ham and Crystal Palace are monitoring English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, with Chelsea open to letting him depart this summer. (Yahoo)
Sheffield United have been told they will need to pay £10m to sign English midfielder Lewis O'Brien, 24, from Nottingham Forest. (Irish Sun)
Burnley have reached an agreement with Ajax on a loan deal, with an obligation to buy, their 21-year-old Denmark forward Mohamed Daramy. (Athletic - subscription required)
England Under-20 midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 20, is the subject of interest from Burnley as Aston Villa are open to letting him leave for £12m. (Express & Star)
West Ham will need to part with £40m to sign Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, from Manchester United. (Football Insider)
Celtic are set to battle with Wolves for Manchester City's England Under-21 midfielder Tommy Doyle, 21. (Scottish Sun)
