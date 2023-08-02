Thursday's gossip: Mbappe, Lavia, Cancelo, Kane, Van de Ven, Caicedo, Adams, Hojbjerg
France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, has told Chelsea he would be open to joining them from Paris St Germain on a one-year deal on the condition he can move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Manchester United have entered the race to sign Southampton's Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia after Liverpool had a bid rejected for the 19-year-old. (Independent)
United's confirmation of signing Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta could be delayed until the weekend after the 20-year-old arrived later than planned in Manchester on Tuesday. (Manchester Evening News)
England striker Harry Kane, 30, could be willing to give up a large part of his Tottenham salary in order to help push through a move to Bayern Munich. (Bild - in German)
Spurs are closing in on the signing of Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven after agreeing personal terms with the 22-year-old. (Talksport)
The club are also looking to finalise the sale of 27-year-old Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Atletico Madrid, who the Spanish club value at £30m. (90min)
Inter Milan are interested in bringing Arsenal's Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, 24, to the club. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Barcelona are in talks with Manchester City over a move for 29-year-old Portugal full-back, Joao Cancelo. (Talksport)
Manchester United have opened talks with Real Sociedad over the sale of Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 26, which would help fund a move for Fiorentina's 26-year-old Morocco midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat. (Mail)
Chelsea face competition to sign Brighton's Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo with an as yet unidentified club surpassing the Blues' £80m bid for the 21-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required)
The Blues are set to respond by making an improved offer for Caicedo, who is valued at close to £100m by Brighton. (Sky Sports)
Aston Villa have joined the race to sign Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams and are willing to meet the 24-year-old United States international's £25m release clause. (Mail)
West Ham are looking at alternatives to Southampton's England midfielder James Ward-Prowse after having a £30m bid turned down for the 28-year-old. (Sky Sports)
Al-Nassr are rivalling Tottenham and are set to pay 15m euros (£13m) for the signature of Barcelona's 28-year-old France defender, Clement Lenglet. (Sport - in Spanish)
Luton have agreed a fee in the region of £2.5m plus add-ons with Blackburn for Belgian goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, 30. (Athletic - subscription required)
Inter Milan are set to raise their bid for 24-year-old West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca to £21.5m as they attempt to bring the Italy international back to Serie A. (Evening Standard)
Fulham's Willian has received an offer from Saudi Arabia club Al-Shabab only two-and-a-half weeks after the 34-year-old Brazil winger agreed a one-year contract with the London club (Athletic - subscription required)
Bournemouth are in advanced talks and are set to pip Wolves to the £25m signing of Bristol City's English midfielder Alex Scott. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Everton are looking at Southampton's Ghana forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, 21, as an alternative to Leeds United's 19-year-old Italy winger, Wilfried Gnonto. (Football Insider)
Besiktas are close to signing Arsenal's 28-year-old Ivory Coast winger, Nicolas Pepe. (Transfermarkt - in Turkish)
The Turkish club are also in talks with 29-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after his contract with Liverpool expired this summer. (Express)
Nottingham Forest and West Ham United are among clubs interested in Paris-Saint Germain's French forward Hugo Ekitike, 21. (RMC Sport - in French)
