Monday's gossip: Raya, Mbappe, Rashford, Mane, Suarez, Dembele, Franca, Reguilon, Kudus

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford's 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Bayern Munich are also set to step up their efforts to sign Raya after having a loan offer rejected. (Guardian)external-link

Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-player deal to bring Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Record)external-link

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, has said he considered leaving the club before manager Erik ten Hag arrived last summer. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Senegal winger Sadio Mane, 31, is expected to have a medical with Al-Nassr on Monday after they agreed a £24m deal to sign him from Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea are confident that they can win the race to sign France Under-21 forward Michael Olise, 21, from Crystal Palace. (90min)external-link

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has agreed to terminate his contract with Gremio this December, with Inter Miami keen on signing the 36-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona is in doubt amid interest from Paris St-Germain for the 26-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Manchester City are confident they will complete a deal for RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 21, before the summer window shuts. (Football Insider)external-link

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal for Flamengo's 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Tottenham and Spain full-back Sergio Reguilon, 26, has emerged as a target for Real Sociedad. (Mail)external-link

Arsenal are keen to sign 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. (Express)external-link

Arsenal have also expressed an interest in Napoli and Georgia attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22. (Football Transfers)external-link

Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for Arsenal and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, 29. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

Wolves are preparing a third and final offer for 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City after having £18m and £20m bids rejected. (Givemesport)external-link

