Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford's 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich are also set to step up their efforts to sign Raya after having a loan offer rejected. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a cash-plus-player deal to bring Paris St-Germain and France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, to Stamford Bridge this summer. (Record) external-link

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, has said he considered leaving the club before manager Erik ten Hag arrived last summer. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Senegal winger Sadio Mane, 31, is expected to have a medical with Al-Nassr on Monday after they agreed a £24m deal to sign him from Bayern Munich. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea are confident that they can win the race to sign France Under-21 forward Michael Olise, 21, from Crystal Palace. (90min) external-link

Chelsea agree deal for Monaco and France defender Chelsea agree deal to sign Monaco and France defender Axel Disasi

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has agreed to terminate his contract with Gremio this December, with Inter Miami keen on signing the 36-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

France forward Ousmane Dembele's future at Barcelona is in doubt amid interest from Paris St-Germain for the 26-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are confident they will complete a deal for RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 21, before the summer window shuts. (Football Insider) external-link

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal for Flamengo's 19-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Franca. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Tottenham and Spain full-back Sergio Reguilon, 26, has emerged as a target for Real Sociedad. (Mail) external-link

Arsenal are keen to sign 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax. (Express) external-link

Arsenal have also expressed an interest in Napoli and Georgia attacker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22. (Football Transfers) external-link

Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for Arsenal and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner, 29. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Wolves are preparing a third and final offer for 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City after having £18m and £20m bids rejected. (Givemesport) external-link

Daily Star back page