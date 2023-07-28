Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich have opened talks with Brentford over a deal for their 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, with the German champions' Swiss keeper Yann Sommer, 34, discussing a move to Inter Milan. (Sky Sports) external-link

Bayern have also accepted a bid from Al-Nassr for 31-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

But Bayern bosses will not fly to London to meet Tottenham representatives over a deal for 30-year-old England forward Harry Kane, but the German club are still in contact with Spurs. (Sky Sports) external-link

Spurs are going to use their talks with Bayern over Kane to discuss their interest in the German club's 18-year-old French forward Mathys Tel. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have rejected Juventus' loan approach for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, because they want to sell him permanently. (Tuttosport, in Italian) external-link

Chelsea are interested in three attacking midfielders - Crystal Palace's France Under-21 international Michael Olise, 21, Lyon's French 19-year-old Rayan Cherki and Ajax's 22-year-old Ghanaian Mohammed Kudus. (Football London) external-link

Paris St-Germain are set to complete a surprise deal to sign French winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The 26-year-old has a £42.8m release clause which ends on Monday. (ESPN) external-link

Newcastle United have sold French winger Allan Saint-Maximin, 26, to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for £30m. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are open to letting English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, join Nottingham Forest on loan with an obligation to buy - so long as they get the fee by January. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Aston Villa will not be signing Sporting Lisbon's Portugal winger Pedro Goncalves, 25, because their maximum offer of £38.6m was £30m short of Sporting's asking price. (Record, in Portuguese) external-link

Galatasaray are interested in Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, but there is a gap in the valuation between the two clubs. (Sky Sports) external-link

Nottingham Forest have rejected a club-record £35m bid from Brentford for their Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

United States midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, has a relegation release clause of about £20m in his Leeds United contract, with Aston Villa and West Ham linked. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

