Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich executives are flying to London for a new round of talks with Tottenham over an £86m deal for England forward Harry Kane, who turns 30 on Friday. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Paris St-Germain also believe they are in the mix to sign Kane if Tottenham choose to sell him. (Sky Sports) external-link

Manchester United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina over Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, while they work on moving 30-year-old Brazilian Fred out of the club. (90min) external-link

Chelsea have suffered a blow in the transfer market with 29-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala set to sign a new contract with Roma. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Bayern are interested in Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, and 32-year-old compatriot David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, is close to completing a move to Al Hilal from Paris St-Germain. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Ajax's Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, 22, has expressed a strong preference for joining Arsenal over Chelsea. (Football Transfers) external-link

Chelsea are knocked back again... Brighton reject Chelsea's £80m Caicedo bid

Chelsea have had a bid worth up to £24m rejected for Montpellier's 20-year-old French striker Elye Wahi. (Standard) external-link

The Blues are considering making a move for Southampton's 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia after their £80m bid for Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo was rejected. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Fulham have made a bid to sign Chelsea's English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, for £4m. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former Everton midfielder James Rodriguez is set to join his 10th club with the 31-year-old close to moving to Sao Paulo on a free transfer. (Sun) external-link

Former Aston Villa midfielder Arjan Raikhy, 20, is close to signing a deal with Leicester City. (Sky Sports) external-link

Star back page