Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of signing England striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur and are not concerned by reported interest from Paris St-Germain in the 29-year-old. (Sky Sports) external-link

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe have stayed behind, instead of joining the squad in Japan, to arrange the £100m deal for Kane. (Mirror) external-link

PSG are anticipating player-plus-cash offers for Kylian Mbappe from European clubs after a world-record £259m bid from Al-Hilal, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham, Inter Milan and Barcelona interested in the 24-year-old France forward. (Press Association, via Independent) external-link

Urawa Red Diamonds and Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, 20, has turned down a move to Manchester United. (Sponichi, in Japanese) external-link

Manchester City have told Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva they do not intend to sell him this summer despite the 28-year-old being keen to move on. (90 Min) external-link

West Ham have held initial talks with Manchester United about signing England defender Harry Maguire, 30, and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26. (Sky Sports) external-link

But West Ham have been put off by Manchester United's £40m valuation of McTominay. (Mirror) external-link

The Hammers have had a bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, rejected but are confident they can beat Tottenham to the England international's signature. (Standard) external-link

Southampton have rejected a bid thought to be worth about £35m plus add-ons from Liverpool for 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, with the south coast club wanting £50m. (Guardian) external-link

Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho's move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad is at risk and the 29-year-old is set to resume pre-season preparations with the Reds. (Athletic - subscription needed) external-link

Fulham sign Raul Jimenez Mexico striker joins from Wolves

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich looks set to stay at Bayern Munich after the 28-year-old said he was "very sure" he would be playing for the Bundesliga club next season. (Sky Germany, via Get German Football News) external-link

Leeds United want to add English keeper Karl Darlow to their ranks and are making progress in their attempts to bring in the 32-year-old from Newcastle United. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are close to signing Gremio's 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Bitello, who had been linked with a Serie A move. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian) external-link

Mali striker El Bilal Toure, 21, has decided to join Atalanta from Almeria rather than Everton. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Everton are in talks to bring in Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto, 19, from Leeds United. (Football Insider) external-link

The back page of the Guardian