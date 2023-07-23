Monday's gossip: Kane, Olise, Mbappe, Fabinho, Lukaku, Hojlund, Zaha, Hudson-Odoi, Gray
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told he must sell Harry Kane this summer if he cannot persuade the England striker, 29, to sign a new contract. (Telegraph - subscription required)
News of Tottenham's ultimatum has put Manchester United back on alert over signing Kane. (Mirror)
Bayern Munich have already had two bids for Kane rejected and are now preparing a third. (Mail)
Bayern are willing to offer Kane a long-term contract of four years, possibly five. (Bild - in German)
Chelsea have made an offer for Crystal Palace's Michael Olise and the French winger, 21, already has an agreement in principle with the Blues. (RMC Sport - in French)
Manchester City are also interested in signing France Under-21 forward Olise, who has a release clause of about £35m. (Fabrizio Romano)
Al-Hilal will bid 200m euros (£173m) for Paris St-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and offer the France forward, 24, a two-year contract worth 200m euros a year, possibly with a release clause after a year solely reserved for a move to Real Madrid. (Tancredi Palmeri)
Chelsea are running out of patience with Romalu Lukaku as the Belgium striker, 30, is unwilling to move to Saudi Arabia and is waiting for a European club to sign him. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Fabinho's move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad is at risk of collapse as the Brazil midfielder, 29, wants clarity on whether he can take his two French bulldogs into Saudi Arabia. (Express)
Atalanta's Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, wants to complete a move to Manchester United by the end of the month having already agreed personal terms. (Teamtalk)
Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, will join Turkish champions Galatasaray on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace. (Guardian)
Manager Marco Silva has rejected a £40m proposal from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli and committed his future to Fulham, who are closing in on a £5.5m deal to sign Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 32, from Wolves. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Chelsea have reopened talks with the Saudi Pro League over selling Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30. (Teamtalk)
English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, is close to reuniting with former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri at Lazio. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
However, Fulham are still trying to beat Lazio to the signing of Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. (Nicolo Schira)
Fulham are willing to pay £7m for Demarai Gray as Everton look to cash in on the Jamaica winger, 27. (Sun)
Fulham have rejected a £50m bid from West Ham for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28. (90min)
West Ham are confident of securing a deal to sign Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25, from Ajax for up to £40m this summer. (Football Insider)
Atletico Madrid have contacted Paris St-Germain about signing Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, but Liverpool are also interested, so Tottenham's Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 27, is one of Atletico's alternatives. (Marca - in Spanish)
Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, 24, could join Roma if West Ham sign Belgium striker Divock Origi, 28, from AC Milan, after negotiations with Chelsea over Albania striker Armando Broja, 21, broke down. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)
After leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract, former England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia, Besiktas and Brentford. (Mirror)
France winger Ousmane Dembele, 26, has turned down a five-year deal worth £35m a season from Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr to stay with Barcelona, where he has one year left on his contract. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Borussia Dortmund is the preferred destination this summer for Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, after being on loan at Manchester United from Bayern Munich last season. (Kicker - in German)
English defender Taylor Moore, 26, is closing in on a return to France with Valenciennes after being released by Bristol City. (Football Insider)
- Sunday's gossip column
- Visit your Premier League club's page with all the latest news, analysis and fan views, and sign up for notifications
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment