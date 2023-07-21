Last updated on .From the section Gossip

German champions Bayern Munich are interested in Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 29, if his move to Al-Ittihad does not go through. (Sky Germany - in German) external-link

Bayern are planning a third bid for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane and are confident of signing the 29-year-old. (Times - subscription needed) external-link

Atalanta are unwilling to budge from their £86m valuation for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, who is a top target for Manchester United.(Mail) external-link

Paris St-Germain are also interested in Hojlund and have started discussions. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Fiorentina say they are yet to receive a formal offer from Manchester United for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26. (Metro) external-link

England defender Kyle Walker, 33, is keen to talk to Bayern Munich as he considers an exit from Manchester City this summer. (Sky Sports) external-link

Crystal Palace are confident Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, will sign a new deal despite interest from Al-Ettifaq and Lazio.(Telegraph - subscription needed) external-link

Manchester City are pressing Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, for an answer on their new £300,000-a-week contract offer. (Mirror) external-link

Nottingham Forest are attempting to sign two players from Manchester United - Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 21, on a permanent deal and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, on loan. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Atletico Madrid are set to rival Chelsea for Montpellier's French striker Elye Wahi, 20. (Express) external-link

Wahi says he does not want to go to Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg on loan if the Blues sign him. (Foot Mercato - in French) external-link

Maguire can 'fight himself' into team Ten Hag says Maguire remains important player to Man Utd despite removing his armband

Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 30, is on course to complete his £4m move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr.(Mirror) external-link

Nottingham Forest are also closing in on signing free agent Ola Aina, 26, after the Nigeria defender's deal expired at Torino.(Nottingham Post) external-link

Southampton's England Under-21 right-back Tino Livramento, 20, is closing in on a move to Newcastle. (Chronicle Live) external-link

Liverpool, Paris St-Germain and Atletico Madrid are interested in Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23, but Crystal Palace are demanding £65m. (90 min) external-link

Liverpool are holding talks with Preston North End over the sale of 20-year-old English striker Layton Stewart. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Spain midfielder Thiago, 32, is considering a move away from Liverpool with options in Spain, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. (Diario Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever, 21, and Portuguese winger Chiquinho, 23, are on the verge of joining Stoke on loan for the season from Wolves. (Express and Star) external-link

Fiorentina's Brazilian defender Igor, 25, is set to complete a medical at Brighton on Monday after the clubs agreed on a £14.7m (17m euro) fee. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Monaco have had two bids rejected for Southampton's Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 24, and might wait until January when they can discuss a free transfer. (Mail) external-link