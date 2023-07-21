Saturday's gossip: Fabinho, Kane, Hojlund, Zaha, Henderson, Silva, Doucoure
Last updated on
German champions Bayern Munich are interested in Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 29, if his move to Al-Ittihad does not go through. (Sky Germany - in German)
Bayern are planning a third bid for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane and are confident of signing the 29-year-old. (Times - subscription needed)
Atalanta are unwilling to budge from their £86m valuation for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, who is a top target for Manchester United.(Mail)
Paris St-Germain are also interested in Hojlund and have started discussions. (L'Equipe - in French)
Fiorentina say they are yet to receive a formal offer from Manchester United for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26. (Metro)
England defender Kyle Walker, 33, is keen to talk to Bayern Munich as he considers an exit from Manchester City this summer. (Sky Sports)
Crystal Palace are confident Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 30, will sign a new deal despite interest from Al-Ettifaq and Lazio.(Telegraph - subscription needed)
Manchester City are pressing Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, for an answer on their new £300,000-a-week contract offer. (Mirror)
Nottingham Forest are attempting to sign two players from Manchester United - Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, 21, on a permanent deal and England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)
Atletico Madrid are set to rival Chelsea for Montpellier's French striker Elye Wahi, 20. (Express)
Wahi says he does not want to go to Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg on loan if the Blues sign him. (Foot Mercato - in French)
Brazil left-back Alex Telles, 30, is on course to complete his £4m move from Manchester United to Al-Nassr.(Mirror)
Nottingham Forest are also closing in on signing free agent Ola Aina, 26, after the Nigeria defender's deal expired at Torino.(Nottingham Post)
Southampton's England Under-21 right-back Tino Livramento, 20, is closing in on a move to Newcastle. (Chronicle Live)
Liverpool, Paris St-Germain and Atletico Madrid are interested in Mali midfielder Cheick Doucoure, 23, but Crystal Palace are demanding £65m. (90 min)
Liverpool are holding talks with Preston North End over the sale of 20-year-old English striker Layton Stewart. (Liverpool Echo)
Spain midfielder Thiago, 32, is considering a move away from Liverpool with options in Spain, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. (Diario Sport - in Spanish)
Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever, 21, and Portuguese winger Chiquinho, 23, are on the verge of joining Stoke on loan for the season from Wolves. (Express and Star)
Fiorentina's Brazilian defender Igor, 25, is set to complete a medical at Brighton on Monday after the clubs agreed on a £14.7m (17m euro) fee. (Fabrizio Romano)
Monaco have had two bids rejected for Southampton's Ghana defender Mohammed Salisu, 24, and might wait until January when they can discuss a free transfer. (Mail)
