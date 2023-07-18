Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are considering making a move for 30-year-old Manchester United and England centre-back Harry Maguire, with the Blues' France defender Wesley Fofana, 22, facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines having had surgery on an anterior cruciate ligament injury. (90 Min) external-link

Newcastle United could complete a deal for Leicester City and England winger Harvey Barnes in the coming days and the arrival of the 25-year-old could mean French forward Allan Saint-Maximin leaving the Magpies, with the 26-year-old attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League. (Mail) external-link

Al-Ahli want Saint-Maximin and have offered Newcastle 25m euros for the player. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are interested in Liverpool forward Luis Diaz but it is unlikely the Reds will accept the 50m euros they are preparing to offer for the 26-year-old Colombia international. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi saw Kylian Mbappe at the club's training ground on Tuesday but decided not to hold face-to-face talks with the 24-year-old as the stand-off between the Ligue 1 club and France striker continued. (Sky Sports) external-link

Aston Villa have made an improved bid worth up to £42.9m for Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United will make a bid for Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, but, if the Italian club fail to compromise on their 70m euros valuation, the Old Trafford side are prepared to turn their attention to Eintracht Frankfurt's France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24. (ESPN) external-link

Marseille are set to hold talks with Chelsea about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having agreed a three-year deal with the 34-year-old Gabon striker. (Guardian) external-link

Chelsea want in excess of £40m for Connor Gallagher, 23, with West Ham keen to bring the England midfielder to London Stadium. (Sky Sports) external-link

Bayern Munich are willing to sell Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich if a club make the right offer for the 28-year-old. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Manchester United defender Alex Telles is close to a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, with both clubs in talks about the 30-year-old Brazilian. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are in discussions with Italian club Napoli over the potential sale of 27-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovanni Lo Celso. (Radio Punto Nuovo via Football Italia) external-link

Liverpool have widened the age profile of transfer targets to replace Brazil defensive midfielder Fabinho, 29, as he prepares to join Saudi club Al-Ittihad in a £40m deal with Fulham's 28-year-old Portugal international Joao Palhinha a possibility. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Newly-promoted Luton Town are on the brink of signing Zimbabwe midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, 29, from Aston Villa on a permanent deal after a breakthrough in talks over a fee. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

