Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are eyeing a deal for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, as Fabinho nears a move to Saudi Arabia. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United have agreed a fee of £47m with Inter Milan for Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27. (Daily Mail) external-link

West Ham are in talks to sign Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, from Fulham. (Talksport) external-link

Erik ten Hag is willing to sell Manchester United and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 25, to fund summer transfers. (Metro) external-link

After pulling out of the race for Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, Inter Milan have set their sights on Atletico Madrid's 30-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata and Arsenal's 22-year-old USA forward Folarin Balogun. (La Gazzetta - in Italian) external-link

Lukaku will not travel on Chelsea's pre-season tour, with the priority to sell him for £34m. Interest from Juventus depends on a deal between Paris St-Germain and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 32, looks set for a move to Saudi Arabia after the former Spain goalkeeper received huge offers from more than one club. (Daily Star) external-link

Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 27, is nearing a move away from Tottenham Hotspur as Napoli open talks for the playmaker. (Daily Mail) external-link

Nottingham Forest are keen to complete the signing of 19-year-old Brazilian striker Matheus Nascimento from Botafogo. (UOL - in Portuguese) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are nearing a deal for Fulham's 28-year-old striker Aleksandar Mitrovic. (Football Insider) external-link

Despite interest from West Ham, Germany defender Jonathan Tah, 27, looks set to remain at Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen. (Kicker - in German) external-link

Leicester City and Burnley are set to go head-to-head for the loan signing of attacking midfielder Cole Palmer, 21, from Manchester City. (Leicestershire Live) external-link

Following his £5m return to Paris St-Germain from PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands midfielder Xavi Simons, 20, is nearing a loan move to RB Leipzig. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Ivorian defender Eric Bailly, 29, and 30-year-old Brazilian defender Alex Telles failed to show up for the first day of Manchester United's pre-season training amid plans for them to be sold. (Mirror) external-link

Star back page