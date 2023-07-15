Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham are targeting a deal to take England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, on loan from Manchester United. (Telegraph-subscription required) external-link

Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 26, could be offered to Manchester City as part of a swap deal that would involve Portugal's Bernardo Silva, 28, going to Barcelona. (Mirror) external-link

Bayern Munich executive Uli Hoeness believes that Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane, 29, will move to Germany this summer. (kicker - in German) external-link

Amid Kane's uncertain future, Tottenham Hotspur are exploring making a move for 22-year-old Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Rudy Galetti) external-link

Newcastle United have reportedly tabled an £82m bid for Napoli's 22-year-old Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Express) external-link

Wolves are set to submit a bid worth more than £20m for Bristol City's 19-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 29, has been left out of their pre-season training camp in Germany due to a £40m offer from Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad. (Daily Star) external-link

Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson has agreed personal terms with Al Ettifaq but there is yet to be an agreement reached between the two clubs. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to move from Chelsea to Marseille, with the Gabon striker willing to lower his salary to make the transfer happen. (GOAL France - in French) external-link

Central defender Jonny Evans, 35, available as a free agent, is being targeted by his former boss Brendan Rodgers for a move to Celtic, with the Northern Irish pair having worked together at Leicester City. (The Sun) external-link

Leicester City are looking to take Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, 20, on loan from Chelsea. (Mail) external-link

Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 32, continues to be the topic of discussions between Manchester City and Saudi Arabia side Al Ahli. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle's 26-year-old French forward Allan Saint-Maximin, is also being approached for a move to Al Ahli. (Alkass - in Arabic) external-link

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, will not join Inter Milan after the Italian side withdrew their approach, with Saudi Arabia or fellow Serie A outfit Juventus emerging as the most like destinations for the Chelsea forward. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 31, is nearing a move away from The City Ground, after the English midfielder was left out of their pre-season training camp. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newly promoted Sheffield United are considering making a move for Shelvey. (The Mirror) external-link

Juventus are pursuing the signature of Barcelona's Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 33, says he would like to return to the Foxes, six years after the English midfielder moved to Chelsea. (The Mirror) external-link

