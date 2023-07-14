Last updated on .From the section Sport

Alastair Chalmers won Guernsey's first-ever athletics medal at last summer's Commonwealth Games when he was third in the 400m hurdles

Alastair Chalmers broke his second Island Games record of the week as the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist helped Guernsey win the 4x400m relay.

The 400m hurdles champion and record-holder ran the lead-off leg as he and his brother Cameron, along with Peter Curtis and Josh Duke ran 3:11.95.

The time took 0.43 seconds off the old mark set by Guernsey in 2009.

"It's unbelievable, it's a dream coming down this track after the 400m hurdles," Chalmers said.

"I wanted to replicate that gold, especially with a record

"There was a lovely roar coming down the home straight and it was just great to celebrate with my brother and two really good mates."

More Channel Island relay success

Abi Galpin (left) added two relay golds to the 200m title she won earlier in the week

Guernsey's women took more than four seconds off the 4x400m relay record as they beat Jersey to take the gold.

Abi Galpin, Hannah Lesbirel, Sophie Porter and Rebecca Toll came home in 3:49.66 to beat the 12-year-old mark of 3:53.79 set by Jersey in the Isle of Wight.

Jersey's 4x100m relay team of Aidan Loane, Jamie Oldham, Tyler Johnson and Steven Mackay won gold after hosts Guernsey dropped the baton.

Josh Duke and Lucas Rive's error on the first changeover left the home crowd disappointed as Jersey beat Ynys Mon and Isle of Man to top the podium.

Jersey's men's 4x100m relay team of Aidan Loane, Jamie Oldham, Tyler Johnson and Steven Mackay

But their disappointment was short-lived as Guernsey's women edged out Jersey to win their 4x100m gold.

Tilly Beddow, Abi Galpin, Emily Pike and Rebecca Toll beat Jersey by 0.07 seconds to take the gold medal.

The was further Guernsey athletics success Darcey Hodgson win a silver in the women's 800m.

She finished half a second behind 1,500m silver-medallist Ynys Mon's Cari Hughes.

Channel Islanders win half marathon medals

George Rice was the only Channel Islander to win an individual half marathon medal

Jersey's George Rice won bronze in the half marathon around the streets of St Peter Port.

He missed out on a silver by just three seconds as Western Isles' Lewis MacAlpine edged him at the finish line after Isle of Man's Corrin Leeming had raced away for gold.

Guernsey's Steve Dawes was fifth and James Priest seventh - helping the hosts win men's team silver.

It was Guernsey veteran Dawes' final Island Games 20 years after his debut when Guernsey were last hosts.