Oliver Turner had time to celebrate as he led Jersey to triathlon relay gold

Jersey won mixed triathlon relay gold as Guernsey topped the overall medal table at the end of the final day of competition at the 2023 Island Games.

Luke Holmes, Siena Stephens and Oliver Turner finished almost three minutes ahead of Guernsey's silver medallists Megan Chapple, Thierry Le Cheminant and Josh Lewis in St Peter Port.

Guernsey ended the games at the top of the medal table with Jersey second.

More than 1,200 athletes from 24 islands have competed since Sunday.

The triathlon relay was the final event of the games through the streets and in the waters around the capital, with Jersey's team impressing as they took the gold, to add to the team gold they won in triathlon on the opening day of competition.

More table tennis gold for Guernsey

Garry Dodd and Alice Edwards

Garry Dodd and Alice Edwards won mixed doubled table tennis after an exciting 3-2 victory over Gotland's Evelina Carlsson and Max Hedbom.

It was a second doubles gold for multiple medal winner Edwards after she and Dawn Morgan had taken the women's doubles title earlier in the week.

Dodd's first gold of the games came after he won bronze in the men's doubles and helped Edwards and the rest of the Guernsey team win team silver.

"I'm really, really happy, the last match played is a Guernsey match and we've managed to win the gold," Dodd told BBC Channel Islands

"That means the last anthem played is Sarnia Cherie, so everyone's happy.

"Alice and I have played quite a lot over the years going back to 2007, so although we haven't played together for probably six years we've got a good background of playing together and we just work well as a team."